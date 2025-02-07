News 9

Jeju stranded by strong winds

입력 2025.02.07 (23:50)

[Anchor]

Jeju has become isolated today (2.7).

Due to typhoon-level winds and snow, over 20,000 people were unable to fly, and sea routes were also cut off.

Even within Jeju, mountain roads have been closed.

Reporter Min So-young has the story.

[Report]

The departure hall at Jeju Airport is bustling with people, leaving no room to move.

Long lines have formed everywhere as people try to get tickets.

["Is there anyone here just for ticket refunds? Refund?"]

This is because many flights have been canceled due to strong winds and blizzards.

[Lee Woo-sung/Incheon Namdong-gu: "I took the first flight this morning. I checked for other options, but there’s nothing available today. So we’ll just stay another night. I don’t know if flights will operate tomorrow."]

People are waiting in line, hoping that operations might resume, but they are left anxiously waiting for news with no certainty.

[Nicola Heuisler/Austria: "I came to Jeju for a trip, and I want to go to Busan, but my plans were canceled. I checked earlier, and there are tickets available in two days."]

With over 300 flights scheduled for today canceled at Jeju Airport, more than 20,000 passengers are stranded.

Here at Jeju Airport, where a strong wind and sudden wind advisory were issued, an aircraft attempting to land had to turn back.

Typhoon-level winds exceeding 25 meters per second were observed in Jeju.

Ferry services connecting Jindo, Wando, and surrounding islands have also been suspended due to a strong wave advisory.

On Hallasan, where heavy snow has already fallen, access to mountain roads like Route 1100 has been halted, and entry to Hallasan has been completely restricted.

With strong winds and snow forecasted until tomorrow (2.8), there are concerns that flight disruptions may continue for another day.

This is KBS News, Min So-young.

