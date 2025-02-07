News 9

Frigid temperatures continue

입력 2025.02.07 (23:50)

[Anchor]

The Arctic cold wave that has been ongoing throughout this week has caused the Han River to freeze.

The biting cold wind has even made the sledding area quiet.

Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the story.

[Report]

Ilsan Bridge in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province.

An ice layer has formed around the bridge.

Near Seonyudo in Seoul, ice chunks are floating around..

Icicles have formed on the ropes at the dock.

The Han River has also frozen, and the sledding area in Yeouido was less crowded than usual due to the extreme cold.

Visitors to the sledding area bundled up in hats and thick padding.

The fun of gliding through the snow is short-lived as the biting cold reddens their faces.

[Kim Hyun-soo & Park Cheol-soo/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "I’ve gone more than six times, but it feels like my ears are going to fall off... (I think I need to leave here a bit earlier than planned.)"]

Inside the tent, where people gathered to escape the harsh wind, everyone is warming their frozen bodies with ramen and heaters.

[Moon Ga-young/Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul: "(I’m) taking refuge in the tent. I ran away. It was so cold that it took me a while to get here, and I really want to go home quickly."]

Gyeongbokgung Palace, blanketed in snow.

Foreign tourists are also taken aback by the cold.

They try to cover their faces with scarves and wrap themselves in fur capes, but it’s not enough to block the chill seeping through their hanbok.

[Jennifer Lee/Tourist: "My hands are numb right now. It’s so cold. Just for the experience. But I would say bring a hot pack if you want to survive."]

Even citizens and tourists who braved the severe cold for an outing were surprised by the frigid temperatures.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

공지·정정

