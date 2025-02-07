Quake alert revised from 4.2 to 3.1

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Due to this earthquake, emergency disaster messages were sent nationwide, excluding Jeollanam-do Province and Jeju, causing many people to lose sleep.



Initially, the earthquake was estimated to have a magnitude of 4.2, which led to disaster messages being sent to most areas, but it was later adjusted to 3.1.



What caused such a large discrepancy? Kim Min-kyung, a meteorological specialist, reports.



[Report]



At around 2:30 AM today (Feb.7), my phone suddenly went off with an alarm sound.



It was an emergency disaster message stating that a magnitude 4.2 earthquake had occurred in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province.



[Moon Sae-rom/Dongjak-gu, Seoul: "I was just startled, wondering what was going on, and my husband next to me woke up too. Oh, it's a disaster message. What is that noise? I woke up and saw that it was an earthquake."]



The Korea Meteorological Administration first detected the earthquake at 2:35:36 AM, and the initial estimated magnitude from the earthquake early warning system was 4.2.



When the magnitude is 3.5 or higher, emergency disaster messages are automatically sent to areas where shaking of intensity 2 or higher is expected.



As a result, messages were sent nationwide, excluding Jeollanam-do and Jeju, but three minutes later, the earthquake's magnitude was downgraded to 3.1.



This means that disaster messages were sent to a considerable number of areas that did not meet the criteria.



The discrepancy in the earthquake's magnitude occurs because the early warning is initially based on seismic wave data from nearby observation stations to quickly disseminate information, and then the magnitude is confirmed by analyzing data from multiple observation stations.



Typically, the error is less than 0.5, but this time the discrepancy was significant.



[Lee Ho-man/Director of Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring Division, Korea Meteorological Administration: "In the case of this Chungju earthquake, the nearby observation station detected strong vibrations, which resulted in a larger difference than usual in the manual analysis."]



The Korea Meteorological Administration stated that it will work harder to improve the accuracy of earthquake early warnings.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



