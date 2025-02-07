Row over Great Whale project

동영상 고정 취소

The first drilling results of the 'Great Whale' project, a deep-sea gas field project in the East Sea, have sparked a confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties.



The opposition party demanded an apology, calling it a 'great deception' that even the president has joined, while the ruling party urged restraint in political attacks on resource development efforts and called for cooperation in securing budget for additional exploration.



Lee Ye-rin reports.



Following the first drilling results of the Great Whale project, which indicated low economic viability, the Democratic Party fiercely criticized the government, ruling party, and even the president, calling it great deception.



[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "(The People Power Party) was loudly claiming until yesterday that they would save the Great Whale budget while criticizing the Democratic Party. Are they going to participate in this national deception and not even offer an apology this time?"]



They also criticized the use of 100 billion won for the first drilling cost, stating that it was a hasty project that wasted taxpayers' money.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(The money spent) could have purchased 3,000 top-spec artificial intelligence devices, but it was all poured into this Great Whale drilling deception."]



The People Power Party urged that one failed drilling cannot be concluded as a failure and called for cooperation in securing a budget for additional exploration instead of political attacks.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We drilled one of the seven promising structures, and I don't think we need to be disappointed just because it was concluded that it is not an economically viable block."]



They countered that the criticism of it being a deception undermines the national effort towards energy independence.



[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Floor Spokesperson: "If you deny the potential of the Great Whale project and obstruct follow-up drilling operations, that is an act of wasting national resources as a tool for political strife."]



The presidential office also emphasized that exploration drilling for the remaining six promising structures is still pending, stating that it is not a complete failure.



KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



