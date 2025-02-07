News 9

Special law for late weathercaster

[Anchor]

In relation to the death of the late Oh Yoanna, a former MBC weathercaster, the government and the ruling party have decided to push for a special law to prevent workplace harassment.

If the investigation is not properly conducted, they are also considering implementing special labor supervision on MBC.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.

[Report]

A government-party council on education, society, and culture.

The issue of workplace harassment, which arose from the death of MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna, was a major agenda item for discussion.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "The deceased, who suffered extreme pain from continuous verbal abuse and unjust orders, ultimately ended her life. Such tragedies must not be repeated."]

The government and ruling party first urged MBC, which is currently conducting a self-investigation, to thoroughly uncover the truth. If the investigation is deemed inadequate, they will consider implementing special labor supervision by the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

Additionally, they have decided to promote the establishment of a law tentatively named the 'Oh Yoanna Law.'

This law aims to punish any significant workplace harassment, even if it occurs just once, for all working individuals, including freelancers and platform workers.

If a victim raises an objection to the employer's investigation results, they will also be able to receive a re-examination judgment from the Labor Commission.

Twenty members of the People Power Party have separately proposed an amendment to the Labor Standards Act to expand the recognition of worker status in cases of workplace harassment.

They have repeatedly demanded the opposition party to hold a hearing.

[Kim Hyung-dong/Member of the People Power Party: "We cannot help but suspect that the Democratic Party is being uncooperative in holding a hearing to defend the pro-opposition party media MBC."]

The Democratic Party also expressed agreement on uncovering the truth and establishing measures to prevent recurrence.

Earlier, Choi Min-hee, the chairperson of the Broadcasting and Communication Committee, stated that they would play a role in both uncovering the truth and improving the system.

However, the Democratic Party has not disclosed its position on whether to hold a hearing.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

