3.1-magnitude quake hits Chungju

[Anchor]



This morning (2.7), a magnitude 3.1 earthquake occurred in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province.



It was the strongest earthquake of the year so far.



Residents reported hearing a loud explosion-like sound and were startled throughout the night, with numerous reports of tremors felt in Gangwon and Gyeonggi regions.



Reporter Song Guk-hui has the details.



[Report]



In the darkness of early morning, the CCTV footage illuminating the entrance of the village shakes violently.



At the same time, strong vibrations continue for 10 seconds on the CCTV of nearby village roads and highways.



The earthquake struck at 2:35 AM today, with the epicenter located at the junction of Chungju, Wonju in Gangwon, and Yeoju in Gyeonggi Province.



The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1, the largest among the seven earthquakes that have occurred this year.



[Lee Bong-jae/Angseong-myeon, Chungju, North Chungcheong Province: "I felt a 'bang' and the windows were shaking a bit. About 15 minutes later, there was another aftershock with a 'bang' sound..."]



Residents of the mountain village near the epicenter were startled by the sudden loud noise in the middle of the night.



[Jung Kwang-ho/Angseong-myeon, Chungju, North Chungcheong Province: "It sounded like a boiler or gas tank exploding. I realized it was an earthquake when the disaster text alert came."]



In North Chungcheong Province, almost everyone felt the tremors, with shaking detected at a maximum intensity of 5, which could break dishes or windows.



Although there were no damages to facilities or injuries, tremors were also felt in Gangwon and Gyeonggi Provinces, leading to over 20 reports of earthquake-related concerns.



In particular, residents were once again anxious as a magnitude 4.1 earthquake occurred in the neighboring Goesan County in 2022.



[Kim Seong-jin/Janghowon-eup, Icheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I felt like the three-story building was going to topple over. I was scared. (Yes.) I couldn't sleep for an hour."]



The government has issued a 'warning' level for earthquake alerts and is preparing for possible aftershocks.



This is KBS News, Song Guk-hui reporting.



