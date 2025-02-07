Controversy over testimonies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We are delivering news related to the presidential impeachment trial.



The ruling party is raising questions about credibility, stating that the testimonies of key witnesses, Kwak Jong-geun and Hong Jang-won, have changed.



President Yoon Suk Yeol is also reported to have said that the statements have been distorted.



The opposition party countered that President Yoon is the one spouting shameless nonsense.



Reporter Park Young-min has the details.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol stated today (Feb.7) during a meeting with ruling party lawmakers that "the statements related to the martial law have been distorted."



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker: "Aren't the statements of Hong Jang-won and Kwak Jong-geun inconsistent? There statements about personnel and such. So, wasn't it a good decision to take it to the Constitutional Court?"]



The People Power Party also questioned the credibility of the testimonies.



The suspicion regarding the directive to 'pull out' is a key issue regarding whether to block the vote on the lifting of martial law, but the statements regarding the targets and arrest lists are changing.



They also criticized former Commander Kwak's appearance on YouTube.



[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "I have never seen a soldier appear on a YouTube channel of an opposition lawmaker and conduct a broadcast; I see it as a very inappropriate behavior."]



The Democratic Party criticized President Yoon, who stated that the impeachment campaigning has begun based on their testimonies.



[Kim Byeong-joo/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "He is spouting incomprehensible nonsense. Is this intended to incite extreme forces and provoke a riot at the Constitutional Court?"]



They pointed out that the head of the 707 Special Mission Unit, who stated that he did not receive a directive to drag out lawmakers, might have been coerced by the ruling party.



[Boo Seung-chan/Democratic Party lawmaker/YTN Radio 'News Fighting with Kim Young-soo': "I wonder why he had a change of heart; could it be that Commander Kim Hyun-tae was coerced?"]



Regarding President Yoon's remarks today, they criticized that as charges of insurrection were revealed, he incited far-right supporters with conspiracy theories of operations and cartels.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



