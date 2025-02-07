Chun Doo-hwan asset case dismissed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Two Jindo dogs and 290,000 won in savings.



This is the list of assets submitted to the court by former President Chun Doo-hwan, who was indicted in 1997 on charges of bribery and insurrection and was sentenced to a confiscation amount of 220.5 billion won.



Chun claimed he had nothing and evaded payment for 16 years.



In 2013, a special team from the prosecution found hidden assets, and Chun's side announced a plan to voluntarily pay, which seemed to speed up the confiscation process, but after Chun passed away in 2021, the confiscation was effectively halted.



So far, the amount recovered is about 133.7 billion won, which is 60% of the total.



There is still 86.7 billion won remaining.



The government filed a lawsuit to confiscate at least Chun's residence in Yeonhui-dong, but it was dismissed by the court today.



What is the reason? Reporter Moon Ye-seul reports.



[Report]



This is the residence in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, where former President Chun Doo-hwan lived.



It consists of the 'main house' in the name of his wife, Lee Soon-ja, and the 'garden' that was transferred from his eldest son, Chun Jae-guk, to former secretary Lee Taek-soo.



The prosecution, which viewed this Yeonhui-dong residence as Chun's hidden assets, filed a lawsuit for ownership transfer in October 2021.



The aim was to return the ownership of the Yeonhui-dong residence in both names to Chun's name to confiscate an additional 2.5 billion won.



Chun Jae-guk had also stated that he would comply with the recovery of the Yeonhui-dong residence.



[Chun Jae-guk/Chun Doo-hwan's eldest son/2013: "I will ensure that the Yeonhui-dong residence where my parents currently live is also returned."]



However, the court's decision after three years and four months was to dismiss the ownership transfer lawsuit.



The court ruled that since Chun died a month after the lawsuit was filed, the legal grounds for asset recovery no longer existed.



The judge stated, “For a lawsuit to be valid, the forfeiture claim must exist. However, debts from criminal cases are not subject to inheritance.”



Chun, who had refused to pay the confiscation amount for nearly 28 years, claiming he had only 290,000 won in his bank account, has now avoided confiscation even after his death due to this ruling.



The remaining confiscation amount is 86.7 billion won.



Further recovery is virtually impossible unless retroactive legislation is enacted.



[Lee Ji-eun/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "Unless hidden assets are definitively confirmed, new lawsuits are likely to be dismissed just like this one."]



The prosecution stated that it would review the ruling and decide whether to appeal.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



