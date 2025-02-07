News 9

Yoon denies using ‘personnel’

[Anchor]

As you just saw, former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun stated that President Yoon ordered to pull out personnel.

However, President Yoon denied giving such an order and claimed he has never used the term "personnel."

To find out the truth, reporter Gong Min-kyung looked into it.

[Report]

"It seems that the quorum for the resolution is not met, so quickly break down the National Assembly's door and pull out the personnel inside."

This is the content of the call that former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun claims to have had with President Yoon during the emergency martial law.

President Yoon denied the directive itself and insisted that he has never used the term "personnel."

[6th hearing date for presidential impeachment/Yesterday: "I have never used the term 'personnel' when I could simply say 'people.' And if they were lawmakers, I would have referred to them as lawmakers."]

However, a few minutes later, President Yoon said this.

["They entered with the purpose of securing the National Assembly main building and controlling unnecessary personnel."]

["There were about 15 to 20 personnel inside."]

He has used the term "personnel" both during his time as a prosecutor and when he officially represented as president.

[During his tenure as the Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office/Oct. 2018: "There are many people who do not want to disclose what they were investigated for, and if we disclose the personnel of those who were investigated...."]

[Presidential luncheon press conference/May 2023: "If the personnel are a bit fewer, wouldn't we be able to cook kimchi stew?"]

It can also be confirmed that the term "personnel" was used on the official website of the presidential office, 'Speeches and Remarks,' but Yoon Gap-geun, a lawyer for President Yoon, stated that the term "personnel" is a term used by military personnel, and if it was heard from the president, it loses credibility.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

