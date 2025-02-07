News 9

Double taxation on overseas funds

[Anchor]

Many people have signed up for tax-saving accounts such as pension savings, IRP, and ISA.

If you have invested in overseas funds or overseas stock ETFs with the money in these accounts, you will now have to pay more taxes.

There are concerns about double taxation. Our reporter Kim Ji-sook has summarized what has changed.

[Report]

There is 100 million won in principle in the pension savings account.

Let’s assume that all of it was invested in U.S. stock ETFs.

Excluding capital gains for clarity, let’s focus on the dividends to which the changed tax will be applied.

If you received a total of 20 million won in dividends over 10 years, until last year, there was virtually no dividend income tax.

The U.S. government took 3 million won as a 15% dividend tax, but our government refunded it.

When you reach the age to receive your pension, only the pension income tax of at least 3.3% was deducted.

However, starting this year, this part (dividend income tax) has changed.

The U.S. government takes the dividend tax, and that’s it.

There is no refund by the Korean government.

You still have to pay the pension income tax.

Comparing the two, there is a 3 million won difference in dividend income over 10 years on 100 million won.

However, pension accounts aim for the magic of compound interest for as long as 30 to 40 years.

This could significantly affect the amount of pension received.

The 'foreign tax credit' revised in 2022 has been postponed for three years and has started this year.

The changed tax system also applies equally to retirement pension IRP and all-purpose account ISA.

The government believes that the previous benefits were excessive, but investors may feel it is 'double taxation' since they pay dividend income tax overseas and then pension income tax domestically.

As the controversy arose, the government has belatedly decided to discuss measures, but changing tax laws and systems will take at least until next year.

Until then?

It is better not to receive pension income from overseas funds as much as possible, but if you invested in monthly dividend products, the tax burden has increased since last month.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

