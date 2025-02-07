News 9

Assembly speaker meets with Xi

[Anchor]

Woo Won-shik, the Speaker of the National Assembly, who is visiting China to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games, had a 40-minute meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today (2.7).

President Xi stated that he is seriously considering attending the APEC summit to be held in Gyeongju this year.

This is a report from Kim Hyo-shin in Harbin.

[Report]

At the meeting venue, Chinese President Xi Jinping first greeted Speaker Woo Won-shik with a handshake.

Seated side by side, Speaker Woo and President Xi exchanged views for 40 minutes on topics including the development of Korea-China relations.

[Xi Jinping/Chinese President: "The Korea-China relationship has continued to develop throughout the process of establishing diplomatic ties."]

President Xi emphasized his hope to maintain the stability of Korea-China relations and specifically in regards to the martial law crisis and impeachment, he said "I believe that the Korean people have the wisdom and ability to resolve internal issues," according to the Speaker's office.

Additionally, in response to a request to visit Korea during the APEC summit this fall, he stated, "It is customary for the head of state to attend the APEC meeting," and "I am seriously considering it."

Speaker Woo Won-shik conveyed, "We will surely overcome difficulties with the strength of the Korean people," and emphasized cooperation in the economic sector.

[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "I requested that China actively support the activities of Koreans and Korean companies in China."]

It has been 10 years since the top Chinese leader met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Korea.

Speaker Woo was also invited to a summit-level luncheon.

Since the return of U.S. President Trump, China has been working to improve relations with neighboring countries.

Up until this meeting, there has been a positive trend in Korea-China relations, but the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute could be a variable.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Harbin.

김효신
김효신 기자

많이 본 뉴스

공지·정정

