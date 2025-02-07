News 9

Trot legend Song Dae-kwan dies

[Anchor]

The beloved trot singer, Song Dae-kwan, passed away today (2.7).

Song had been active until recently, and the sudden news has plunged the music industry into deep sorrow.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the details.

[Report]

Another great star of the music industry has dimmed.

At the age of 79, singer Song Dae-kwan has died of a heart attack.

This comes just a day after he received treatment for health issues.

[Choi Heon/KBS Music Stage Writer: "When I spoke to him a few days ago, his voice was strong and not sickly at all. Even then..."]

Colleagues who rushed over upon hearing the news are at a loss for words, as he was scheduled to appear on KBS Music Stage next week, continuing his vigorous activities.

[Tae Jin-ah/Singer: "It feels like I’ve lost one of my wings. I love you brother. Thank you."]

Song Dae-kwan debuted in the music industry in 1967 but did not receive much attention initially. In 1975, he became a star, just like the lyrics of 'Haeddeulnal.'

Even after a nearly ten-year hiatus due to immigration, he released hit songs and dominated the 1990s.

Along with Tae Jin-ah, Hyun-cheol, and Seol Un-do, he was known as one of the 'Four Kings of Trot' and swept the KBS Music Awards, even performing on the first nationwide singing contest held in Pyongyang.

[Song Dae-kwan/KBS National Singing Contest/2003: "I think I will be too moved to speak properly."]

With lively lyrics and a charming personality, singer Song Dae-kwan sang of 'hope' alongside the people. His songs played in the background as a farewell at his memorial.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

