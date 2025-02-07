Trot legend Song Dae-kwan dies
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The beloved trot singer, Song Dae-kwan, passed away today (2.7).
Song had been active until recently, and the sudden news has plunged the music industry into deep sorrow.
Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the details.
[Report]
Another great star of the music industry has dimmed.
At the age of 79, singer Song Dae-kwan has died of a heart attack.
This comes just a day after he received treatment for health issues.
[Choi Heon/KBS Music Stage Writer: "When I spoke to him a few days ago, his voice was strong and not sickly at all. Even then..."]
Colleagues who rushed over upon hearing the news are at a loss for words, as he was scheduled to appear on KBS Music Stage next week, continuing his vigorous activities.
[Tae Jin-ah/Singer: "It feels like I’ve lost one of my wings. I love you brother. Thank you."]
Song Dae-kwan debuted in the music industry in 1967 but did not receive much attention initially. In 1975, he became a star, just like the lyrics of 'Haeddeulnal.'
Even after a nearly ten-year hiatus due to immigration, he released hit songs and dominated the 1990s.
Along with Tae Jin-ah, Hyun-cheol, and Seol Un-do, he was known as one of the 'Four Kings of Trot' and swept the KBS Music Awards, even performing on the first nationwide singing contest held in Pyongyang.
[Song Dae-kwan/KBS National Singing Contest/2003: "I think I will be too moved to speak properly."]
With lively lyrics and a charming personality, singer Song Dae-kwan sang of 'hope' alongside the people. His songs played in the background as a farewell at his memorial.
This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Trot legend Song Dae-kwan dies
-
- 입력 2025-02-07 23:50:51
The beloved trot singer, Song Dae-kwan, passed away today (2.7).
Song had been active until recently, and the sudden news has plunged the music industry into deep sorrow.
Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the details.
[Report]
Another great star of the music industry has dimmed.
At the age of 79, singer Song Dae-kwan has died of a heart attack.
This comes just a day after he received treatment for health issues.
[Choi Heon/KBS Music Stage Writer: "When I spoke to him a few days ago, his voice was strong and not sickly at all. Even then..."]
Colleagues who rushed over upon hearing the news are at a loss for words, as he was scheduled to appear on KBS Music Stage next week, continuing his vigorous activities.
[Tae Jin-ah/Singer: "It feels like I’ve lost one of my wings. I love you brother. Thank you."]
Song Dae-kwan debuted in the music industry in 1967 but did not receive much attention initially. In 1975, he became a star, just like the lyrics of 'Haeddeulnal.'
Even after a nearly ten-year hiatus due to immigration, he released hit songs and dominated the 1990s.
Along with Tae Jin-ah, Hyun-cheol, and Seol Un-do, he was known as one of the 'Four Kings of Trot' and swept the KBS Music Awards, even performing on the first nationwide singing contest held in Pyongyang.
[Song Dae-kwan/KBS National Singing Contest/2003: "I think I will be too moved to speak properly."]
With lively lyrics and a charming personality, singer Song Dae-kwan sang of 'hope' alongside the people. His songs played in the background as a farewell at his memorial.
This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.
-
-
김혜주 기자 khj@kbs.co.kr김혜주 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.