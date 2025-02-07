News 9

Airlines tighten battery rules

입력 2025.02.07 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Since the aircraft fire incident involving Air Busan last month, there have been changes when boarding airplanes.

Airlines are prohibiting passengers from placing lithium-ion batteries in the overhead compartments, and they are also checking luggage with batteries one by one.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the details.

[Report]

A new announcement has been added during the check-in process for flights.

[Korean Air Staff: "Do you have any portable batteries in your carry-on luggage? (Yes.) Please make sure to keep the battery with you when boarding."]

'Portable batteries cannot be stored in the overhead cabin.' All domestic airlines are informing passengers of this strengthened regulation.

Jeju Air has made it mandatory for passengers to agree to keep portable batteries on them when they check in using kiosks.

Air Busan, which experienced an aircraft fire at Gimhae Airport last month, is now checking passengers' luggage for batteries just before boarding.

Crew members are marking luggage without batteries with stickers.

[Air Busan Staff: "Only bags with stickers can be stored in the overhead compartment."]

T'way Air and Eastar Jet are advising passengers to pack batteries individually in transparent zipper bags.

Korean Air is also considering providing zipper bags for batteries on board.

However, under current regulations, there is no way to force passengers to keep batteries that are allowed in the cabin on them.

[Kim Seung-woo/Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si: "I heard about it on the news and felt uneasy, so I decided to just take a charger. It might be inconvenient, but considering the accidents, I think it's reasonable."]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport confirmed today (2.7) that they met with domestic airlines to discuss regulations regarding the carry-on of portable batteries.

There are also predictions that strengthened regulations regarding the carrying and storage of batteries will be announced soon.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Airlines tighten battery rules
    • 입력 2025-02-07 23:52:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

Since the aircraft fire incident involving Air Busan last month, there have been changes when boarding airplanes.

Airlines are prohibiting passengers from placing lithium-ion batteries in the overhead compartments, and they are also checking luggage with batteries one by one.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the details.

[Report]

A new announcement has been added during the check-in process for flights.

[Korean Air Staff: "Do you have any portable batteries in your carry-on luggage? (Yes.) Please make sure to keep the battery with you when boarding."]

'Portable batteries cannot be stored in the overhead cabin.' All domestic airlines are informing passengers of this strengthened regulation.

Jeju Air has made it mandatory for passengers to agree to keep portable batteries on them when they check in using kiosks.

Air Busan, which experienced an aircraft fire at Gimhae Airport last month, is now checking passengers' luggage for batteries just before boarding.

Crew members are marking luggage without batteries with stickers.

[Air Busan Staff: "Only bags with stickers can be stored in the overhead compartment."]

T'way Air and Eastar Jet are advising passengers to pack batteries individually in transparent zipper bags.

Korean Air is also considering providing zipper bags for batteries on board.

However, under current regulations, there is no way to force passengers to keep batteries that are allowed in the cabin on them.

[Kim Seung-woo/Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si: "I heard about it on the news and felt uneasy, so I decided to just take a charger. It might be inconvenient, but considering the accidents, I think it's reasonable."]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport confirmed today (2.7) that they met with domestic airlines to discuss regulations regarding the carry-on of portable batteries.

There are also predictions that strengthened regulations regarding the carrying and storage of batteries will be announced soon.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.
이지은
이지은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

눈길 고속도로서 30여 대 추돌 ‘아수라장’<br>…폭설·강풍 피해 속출

눈길 고속도로서 30여 대 추돌 ‘아수라장’…폭설·강풍 피해 속출
야 “대국민 사기극”…여 “추가 시추 해봐야”

야 “대국민 사기극”…여 “추가 시추 해봐야”
새벽잠 깨운 충주 규모 3.1 <br>지진…“폭발음 들렸다”

새벽잠 깨운 충주 규모 3.1 지진…“폭발음 들렸다”
사후에도 추징 피해…연희동 <br>소유권 이전 ‘각하’

사후에도 추징 피해…연희동 소유권 이전 ‘각하’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.