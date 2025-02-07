Airlines tighten battery rules

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Since the aircraft fire incident involving Air Busan last month, there have been changes when boarding airplanes.



Airlines are prohibiting passengers from placing lithium-ion batteries in the overhead compartments, and they are also checking luggage with batteries one by one.



Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the details.



[Report]



A new announcement has been added during the check-in process for flights.



[Korean Air Staff: "Do you have any portable batteries in your carry-on luggage? (Yes.) Please make sure to keep the battery with you when boarding."]



'Portable batteries cannot be stored in the overhead cabin.' All domestic airlines are informing passengers of this strengthened regulation.



Jeju Air has made it mandatory for passengers to agree to keep portable batteries on them when they check in using kiosks.



Air Busan, which experienced an aircraft fire at Gimhae Airport last month, is now checking passengers' luggage for batteries just before boarding.



Crew members are marking luggage without batteries with stickers.



[Air Busan Staff: "Only bags with stickers can be stored in the overhead compartment."]



T'way Air and Eastar Jet are advising passengers to pack batteries individually in transparent zipper bags.



Korean Air is also considering providing zipper bags for batteries on board.



However, under current regulations, there is no way to force passengers to keep batteries that are allowed in the cabin on them.



[Kim Seung-woo/Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si: "I heard about it on the news and felt uneasy, so I decided to just take a charger. It might be inconvenient, but considering the accidents, I think it's reasonable."]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport confirmed today (2.7) that they met with domestic airlines to discuss regulations regarding the carry-on of portable batteries.



There are also predictions that strengthened regulations regarding the carrying and storage of batteries will be announced soon.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



