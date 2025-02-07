Aircraft crashed in São Paulo

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Aircraft accidents continue to occur around the world.



Just a moment ago, a small aircraft crashed in the middle of São Paulo, Brazil, colliding with a bus.



Our reporter Kim Gwi-soo has the details.



[Report]



Bright red flames are blazing, and thick black smoke is rising continuously.



The source of the flames is the aircraft fuselage, and firefighters are attempting to extinguish the fire by spraying water from close range.



At around 7:20 AM local time today, a small aircraft crashed onto a road in São Paulo, Brazil's largest city.



The fallen aircraft collided with a bus.



Local fire authorities reported that, so far, 2 people have died and 2 others have been injured in this accident.



The two deceased were confirmed to be from the aircraft.



The aircraft can accommodate up to 8 people, but it has not yet been confirmed how many were on board at the time of the accident.



There were no passengers on the bus, and there were very few vehicles on the road, so a large-scale loss of life was avoided.



Local media reported that the aircraft appeared to have attempted an emergency landing on the road.



KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.



