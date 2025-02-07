Confusion over med school quotas

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Due to the increase in medical school admissions, there was a severe concentration of examinees on medical schools in last year's college entrance exams.



However, as it has become difficult to predict next year's medical school quotas amid conflicts between the government and medical associations, the side effects are growing even larger.



Reporter Go Ah-reum has the story.



[Report]



Kim, who failed the medical school entrance exam this year, recently decided to retake the exam and left his home in Pohang to move to Seoul.



He felt he needed to hurry to achieve his goal of entering medical school.



[Kim ○○/college entrance exam candidate/voice altered: "I thought I needed to act quickly because my regular admission scores were not good."]



The medical school preparation classes in the Gangnam area of Seoul are already bustling with students.



In fact, this year's entrance exam confirmed the concentration of examinees on medical schools, which has had a ripple effect even on engineering departments.



The medical school quota for next year announced last April is expected to be about 500 more than this year, totaling over 5,000.



However, the government took a step back last month, apologizing for the conflict with the medical community.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President/Jan. 10: "The scale of the medical school quota expansion for 2026 can be flexibly negotiated from a zero base."]



The government has effectively withdrawn its position of '2,000 additional admissions,' leaving students aspiring to enter medical school in a state of anxiety.



[Kim ○○/college entrance exam candidate/voice altered: "Some students who were thinking of going to engineering schools have also changed their paths. The number of applicants is increasing, but the number of admissions is decreasing, so it’s becoming much harder than before."]



The government plans to announce the confirmed medical school quotas for next year by the end of this month, but negotiations with the medical community are still uncertain.



There are also concerns that delays in finalizing the admission criteria will only stimulate demand for private education.



[Kim Yong-jin/Teacher, Youngseok High School: "Students have been relying heavily on the entrance exam results from the past few years, and if there are rapid changes, predictability decreases. This increases fear, and the marketing of private education that exploits that fear will surge."]



If the existing plan for increasing medical school quotas is scrapped, there is a possibility of lawsuits from exam candidates and parents against the Ministry of Education and others.



This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!