News 9

Confusion over med school quotas

입력 2025.02.07 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Due to the increase in medical school admissions, there was a severe concentration of examinees on medical schools in last year's college entrance exams.

However, as it has become difficult to predict next year's medical school quotas amid conflicts between the government and medical associations, the side effects are growing even larger.

Reporter Go Ah-reum has the story.

[Report]

Kim, who failed the medical school entrance exam this year, recently decided to retake the exam and left his home in Pohang to move to Seoul.

He felt he needed to hurry to achieve his goal of entering medical school.

[Kim ○○/college entrance exam candidate/voice altered: "I thought I needed to act quickly because my regular admission scores were not good."]

The medical school preparation classes in the Gangnam area of Seoul are already bustling with students.

In fact, this year's entrance exam confirmed the concentration of examinees on medical schools, which has had a ripple effect even on engineering departments.

The medical school quota for next year announced last April is expected to be about 500 more than this year, totaling over 5,000.

However, the government took a step back last month, apologizing for the conflict with the medical community.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President/Jan. 10: "The scale of the medical school quota expansion for 2026 can be flexibly negotiated from a zero base."]

The government has effectively withdrawn its position of '2,000 additional admissions,' leaving students aspiring to enter medical school in a state of anxiety.

[Kim ○○/college entrance exam candidate/voice altered: "Some students who were thinking of going to engineering schools have also changed their paths. The number of applicants is increasing, but the number of admissions is decreasing, so it’s becoming much harder than before."]

The government plans to announce the confirmed medical school quotas for next year by the end of this month, but negotiations with the medical community are still uncertain.

There are also concerns that delays in finalizing the admission criteria will only stimulate demand for private education.

[Kim Yong-jin/Teacher, Youngseok High School: "Students have been relying heavily on the entrance exam results from the past few years, and if there are rapid changes, predictability decreases. This increases fear, and the marketing of private education that exploits that fear will surge."]

If the existing plan for increasing medical school quotas is scrapped, there is a possibility of lawsuits from exam candidates and parents against the Ministry of Education and others.

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Confusion over med school quotas
    • 입력 2025-02-07 23:52:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

Due to the increase in medical school admissions, there was a severe concentration of examinees on medical schools in last year's college entrance exams.

However, as it has become difficult to predict next year's medical school quotas amid conflicts between the government and medical associations, the side effects are growing even larger.

Reporter Go Ah-reum has the story.

[Report]

Kim, who failed the medical school entrance exam this year, recently decided to retake the exam and left his home in Pohang to move to Seoul.

He felt he needed to hurry to achieve his goal of entering medical school.

[Kim ○○/college entrance exam candidate/voice altered: "I thought I needed to act quickly because my regular admission scores were not good."]

The medical school preparation classes in the Gangnam area of Seoul are already bustling with students.

In fact, this year's entrance exam confirmed the concentration of examinees on medical schools, which has had a ripple effect even on engineering departments.

The medical school quota for next year announced last April is expected to be about 500 more than this year, totaling over 5,000.

However, the government took a step back last month, apologizing for the conflict with the medical community.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President/Jan. 10: "The scale of the medical school quota expansion for 2026 can be flexibly negotiated from a zero base."]

The government has effectively withdrawn its position of '2,000 additional admissions,' leaving students aspiring to enter medical school in a state of anxiety.

[Kim ○○/college entrance exam candidate/voice altered: "Some students who were thinking of going to engineering schools have also changed their paths. The number of applicants is increasing, but the number of admissions is decreasing, so it’s becoming much harder than before."]

The government plans to announce the confirmed medical school quotas for next year by the end of this month, but negotiations with the medical community are still uncertain.

There are also concerns that delays in finalizing the admission criteria will only stimulate demand for private education.

[Kim Yong-jin/Teacher, Youngseok High School: "Students have been relying heavily on the entrance exam results from the past few years, and if there are rapid changes, predictability decreases. This increases fear, and the marketing of private education that exploits that fear will surge."]

If the existing plan for increasing medical school quotas is scrapped, there is a possibility of lawsuits from exam candidates and parents against the Ministry of Education and others.

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.
고아름
고아름 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

눈길 고속도로서 30여 대 추돌 ‘아수라장’<br>…폭설·강풍 피해 속출

눈길 고속도로서 30여 대 추돌 ‘아수라장’…폭설·강풍 피해 속출
야 “대국민 사기극”…여 “추가 시추 해봐야”

야 “대국민 사기극”…여 “추가 시추 해봐야”
새벽잠 깨운 충주 규모 3.1 <br>지진…“폭발음 들렸다”

새벽잠 깨운 충주 규모 3.1 지진…“폭발음 들렸다”
사후에도 추징 피해…연희동 <br>소유권 이전 ‘각하’

사후에도 추징 피해…연희동 소유권 이전 ‘각하’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.