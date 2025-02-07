News 9

Harbin Asian Winter Games begin

입력 2025.02.07 (23:53)

[Anchor]

The largest winter sports festival in Asia, the Harbin Asian Winter Games, has just kicked off with a grand opening ceremony.

Harbin is also the place where the heroic act of Ahn Jung-geun took place.

The Korean national team, reflecting on the significance of history, has been showcasing their skills from the very first day of the competition with the goal of achieving second place overall.

Moon Young-kyu reports.

[Report]

The largest winter sports festival in Asia has returned after eight years.

True to its reputation as an ice festival, Harbin presented a variety of performances themed around ice from the opening ceremony.

The slogan of the event, "Dream of Winter, Love among Asia," was expressed through 1.2 million small snowflake installations and dazzling lights.

In the historic city of Harbin, where the Ahn Jung-geun Memorial Hall is located, our athletes have been putting in extra effort from the very first day.

In women's 500m short track, Choi Min-jeong displayed an overwhelming performance as if she were racing alone.

She left the second-place competitor far behind, even setting a new Asian Games record.

Our national team showcased their world-class prowess with all participating athletes advancing to the semifinals of the 1500M.

[Jang Sung-woo/National Short Track Team: "Since Harbin is a place of significant history, I hope we can continue that and put on a great performance that can become part of history."]

In mixed doubles curling, Kim Kyeong-ae and Seong Ji-hun defeated the host country, China, to advance to the finals and secure a silver medal.

In the men's ice hockey match against Japan, which was even more meaningful because it took place in Harbin, our national team also announced their victory.

[Kim Sang-wook/National Ice Hockey Team: "Given the nature of the Korea-Japan match, I think we were trying to take one step further. If there are any breaks for the players, I plan to definitely visit the Ahn Jung-geun Memorial Hall."]

Starting off smoothly in various events from the first day of the competition, our national team will engage in fierce battles until the Feb. 14, vying to maintain second place overall.

This is Moon Young-kyu reporting from Harbin for KBS News.

