Confusion in Air Busan fire response

[Anchor]



Last week, there were over 170 passengers and crew members on board the Air Busan aircraft during the fire incident.



This could have led to significant casualties, but it has been confirmed through KBS reporting that there was confusion between the firefighting authorities and the National Medical Center regarding the operation of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) responsible for emergency care.



Reporter Kim Young-rok has the details.



[Report]



The report of a fire on the Air Busan aircraft came in at 10:26 PM.



The Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters reported the fire situation to the National Medical Center at 10:33 PM.



Twenty-one minutes later, the fire department informed that "there are 3 injured" and requested the standby of the 'Disaster Medical Assistance Team' to provide emergency care and classify the severity of the patients.



This was in accordance with the 'Emergency Medical Disaster Response Manual' prepared for large-scale disasters.



[Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters Official/Voice Altered: "There could be serious injuries. Naturally, the DMAT should be on standby."]



However, the National Medical Center did not order any requests to the regional disaster hub hospital.



Nineteen minutes later, the fire department requested the standby of the DMAT once again.



But the National Medical Center only deployed 5 members of the health center's rapid response team, stating that all passengers had evacuated.



If there had been multiple injuries, relying solely on the rapid response team would have been insufficient to handle the situation.



[Ryu Sang-il/Professor, Department of Fire and Disaster Administration, Dong-Eui University: "In medical situations, the golden time is crucial, but the organic cooperation system between departments is not functioning well."]



The National Medical Center stated, "We understood that the standby of the DMAT was not necessary during the initial request call from the fire department."



[National Medical Center Official/Voice Altered: "Since there were only 3 casualties and no possibility of additional casualties, we judged that the standby of the DMAT was not necessary."]



In a critical moment where every second counts, the confusion between disaster response agencies nearly led to additional casualties.



This is Kim Young-rok from KBS News.



