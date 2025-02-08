Curling, ice hockey on a roll

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The mixed doubles curling team has advanced to the finals by defeating the home team, China, at the Harbin Winter Asian Games.



The curling team, which has secured the first medal for our delegation in this tournament, will compete for the gold medal against their rival Japan tomorrow.



This is a report by Lee Jun-hee.



[Report]



To avenge their loss in the preliminaries, the duo of Kim Kyeong-ae and Seong Ji-hun showed focus from the first end.



Despite having the relatively disadvantageous first throw, Kim Kyeong-ae's final stone landed perfectly in the first position, allowing them to score first.



In the third end, Seong Ji-hun made up for Kim's somewhat weak throw with powerful sweeping, earning a remarkable three points.



["Sorry, I'm sorry!"]



The home team, China, added two points in the sixth end and attempted a fierce comeback, but the duo of Kim Kyeong-ae and Seong Ji-hun, showcasing fantastic teamwork, scored consecutively in the seventh and eighth ends, defeating China 8 to 4 and advancing to the finals.



The team, which is the first among the South Korean delegation to reach the finals, has secured at least a silver medal and will face off their long-time rival Japan for the gold medal tomorrow.



The men's ice hockey team, which is also aiming for the first gold medal at the Asian Games, continued their rapid advance by defeating Japan.



In the second period, tied 2 to 2 against Japan, the national team successfully took the lead with a powerful mid-range shot from Kim Sang-yeob.



Building on their momentum, the team extended their lead with an additional goal from captain Kim Sang-wook during a chaotic situation in front of the goal.



With an insurance goal from Oh In-kyo in the third period, South Korea defeated Japan 5 to 2, achieving their third consecutive win in the group stage.



[Kim Sang-yeob/Ice Hockey National Team: "I was very confident going into the Japan match, and I think I utilized my speed well, which is my specialty. I will do my best to win the gold medal and come back."]



The undefeated team will play their fourth group stage match against Thailand tomorrow.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



