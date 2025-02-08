News 9

Curling, ice hockey on a roll

입력 2025.02.08 (00:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The mixed doubles curling team has advanced to the finals by defeating the home team, China, at the Harbin Winter Asian Games.

The curling team, which has secured the first medal for our delegation in this tournament, will compete for the gold medal against their rival Japan tomorrow.

This is a report by Lee Jun-hee.

[Report]

To avenge their loss in the preliminaries, the duo of Kim Kyeong-ae and Seong Ji-hun showed focus from the first end.

Despite having the relatively disadvantageous first throw, Kim Kyeong-ae's final stone landed perfectly in the first position, allowing them to score first.

In the third end, Seong Ji-hun made up for Kim's somewhat weak throw with powerful sweeping, earning a remarkable three points.

["Sorry, I'm sorry!"]

The home team, China, added two points in the sixth end and attempted a fierce comeback, but the duo of Kim Kyeong-ae and Seong Ji-hun, showcasing fantastic teamwork, scored consecutively in the seventh and eighth ends, defeating China 8 to 4 and advancing to the finals.

The team, which is the first among the South Korean delegation to reach the finals, has secured at least a silver medal and will face off their long-time rival Japan for the gold medal tomorrow.

The men's ice hockey team, which is also aiming for the first gold medal at the Asian Games, continued their rapid advance by defeating Japan.

In the second period, tied 2 to 2 against Japan, the national team successfully took the lead with a powerful mid-range shot from Kim Sang-yeob.

Building on their momentum, the team extended their lead with an additional goal from captain Kim Sang-wook during a chaotic situation in front of the goal.

With an insurance goal from Oh In-kyo in the third period, South Korea defeated Japan 5 to 2, achieving their third consecutive win in the group stage.

[Kim Sang-yeob/Ice Hockey National Team: "I was very confident going into the Japan match, and I think I utilized my speed well, which is my specialty. I will do my best to win the gold medal and come back."]

The undefeated team will play their fourth group stage match against Thailand tomorrow.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Curling, ice hockey on a roll
    • 입력 2025-02-08 00:19:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

The mixed doubles curling team has advanced to the finals by defeating the home team, China, at the Harbin Winter Asian Games.

The curling team, which has secured the first medal for our delegation in this tournament, will compete for the gold medal against their rival Japan tomorrow.

This is a report by Lee Jun-hee.

[Report]

To avenge their loss in the preliminaries, the duo of Kim Kyeong-ae and Seong Ji-hun showed focus from the first end.

Despite having the relatively disadvantageous first throw, Kim Kyeong-ae's final stone landed perfectly in the first position, allowing them to score first.

In the third end, Seong Ji-hun made up for Kim's somewhat weak throw with powerful sweeping, earning a remarkable three points.

["Sorry, I'm sorry!"]

The home team, China, added two points in the sixth end and attempted a fierce comeback, but the duo of Kim Kyeong-ae and Seong Ji-hun, showcasing fantastic teamwork, scored consecutively in the seventh and eighth ends, defeating China 8 to 4 and advancing to the finals.

The team, which is the first among the South Korean delegation to reach the finals, has secured at least a silver medal and will face off their long-time rival Japan for the gold medal tomorrow.

The men's ice hockey team, which is also aiming for the first gold medal at the Asian Games, continued their rapid advance by defeating Japan.

In the second period, tied 2 to 2 against Japan, the national team successfully took the lead with a powerful mid-range shot from Kim Sang-yeob.

Building on their momentum, the team extended their lead with an additional goal from captain Kim Sang-wook during a chaotic situation in front of the goal.

With an insurance goal from Oh In-kyo in the third period, South Korea defeated Japan 5 to 2, achieving their third consecutive win in the group stage.

[Kim Sang-yeob/Ice Hockey National Team: "I was very confident going into the Japan match, and I think I utilized my speed well, which is my specialty. I will do my best to win the gold medal and come back."]

The undefeated team will play their fourth group stage match against Thailand tomorrow.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

눈길 고속도로서 30여 대 추돌 ‘아수라장’<br>…폭설·강풍 피해 속출

눈길 고속도로서 30여 대 추돌 ‘아수라장’…폭설·강풍 피해 속출
야 “대국민 사기극”…여 “추가 시추 해봐야”

야 “대국민 사기극”…여 “추가 시추 해봐야”
새벽잠 깨운 충주 규모 3.1 <br>지진…“폭발음 들렸다”

새벽잠 깨운 충주 규모 3.1 지진…“폭발음 들렸다”
사후에도 추징 피해…연희동 <br>소유권 이전 ‘각하’

사후에도 추징 피해…연희동 소유권 이전 ‘각하’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.