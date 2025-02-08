USTR nominee warns of trade risks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump has suspended the imposition of tariffs on Mexico and Canada, allowing our companies operating there to continue exporting to the United States without tariffs.



However, the U.S. trade representative nominee has expressed concerns that third countries benefiting from such tariff exemptions are free-riding, which has raised worries again.



Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.



[Report]



The first statement from Greer, the U.S. trade representative nominee, during the confirmation hearing was about strengthening American manufacturing.



[Jamieson Greer/U.S. Trade Representative Nominee: "Americans should have the opportunity to work in good paying jobs, producing goods and services they can sell in this market and abroad."]



To achieve this, he indicated plans to revise the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).



Under the agreement, most products traded among the three countries are tariff-free, and he is reviewing whether it is appropriate to extend these benefits to products exported to the U.S. from Mexico and Canada by companies from third countries like South Korea.



The nominee described such benefits as free-riding.



[Jamieson Greer/U.S. Trade Representative Nominee: "To make sure that third countries or foreign countries of concern are not inadvertently or deliberately benefitting or free riding on the agreement at the expense of America and our trading partners."]



Companies like Kia Corporation and Samsung and LG Electronics operating in Mexico could face discriminatory measures.



During the trade representative nominee's hearing, there were also calls to protect U.S. tech companies like Apple and Google from foreign regulations, with South Korea being explicitly mentioned as a country the U.S. needs to respond to.



[Mike Crapo/U.S. Republican Senator: "A number of jurisdictions including the European Union and South Korea utilize that opportunity to advance measures that target U.S technology companies."]



South Korea has previously pushed for legislation to regulate dominant platforms in the market, and if such measures are attempted again, the likelihood of U.S. government intervention has increased.



This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.



