Tottenham loses to Liverpool 4-0

[Anchor]



Tottenham Horspur's Son Heung-min shot for hope towards the championship trophy, but it ultimately turned to dust.



In the second leg of the League Cup semifinals, they lost to Liverpool after a lackluster performance, and Son Heung-min's disappointed expression revealed deep regret.



Reporter Kim Gi-beom has the story.



[Report]



It was a complete defeat, failing to carry over its 1-0 victory from the first leg of the semifinals.



Tottenham conceded four goals to Liverpool and helplessly ended their challenge for the League Cup title.



Son Heung-min's disappointment was greater than ever.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "It's very tough to take. I'm very disappointed."]



Local experts poured out harsh criticism of Tottenham's performance.



[Jamie Carragher/UK Sky Sports Commentator: "When did Tottenham ever win a big match? When did Tottenham ever go somewhere and surprise, win against the odds?"]



There were also pointed criticisms regarding the captain Son Heung-min.



[Jamie Redknapp/UK Sky Sports Commentator: "It was the experienced ones that I was looking at. Well, go on and lead the team. Son, you're captain. Show something. Show some Character. Get on the ball."]



Son Heung-min shed tears of frustration after losing to Manchester City in the League Cup final in April 2021.



He also had to sit down at the brink of victory in the UEFA Champions League final in 2019.



Since joining Tottenham in 2015, Son Heung-min has not lifted a championship trophy in ten years.



With their exit from the League Cup, the only realistic challenges for the title now are the FA Cup and the Europa League.



After the disappointing exit from the League Cup, which had the highest expectations, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham, whose morale has plummeted, can change the atmosphere in the FA Cup round of 32 against Aston Villa on the morning of the 10th.



KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.



