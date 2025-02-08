News 9

Tottenham loses to Liverpool 4-0

입력 2025.02.08 (01:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Tottenham Horspur's Son Heung-min shot for hope towards the championship trophy, but it ultimately turned to dust.

In the second leg of the League Cup semifinals, they lost to Liverpool after a lackluster performance, and Son Heung-min's disappointed expression revealed deep regret.

Reporter Kim Gi-beom has the story.

[Report]

It was a complete defeat, failing to carry over its 1-0 victory from the first leg of the semifinals.

Tottenham conceded four goals to Liverpool and helplessly ended their challenge for the League Cup title.

Son Heung-min's disappointment was greater than ever.

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "It's very tough to take. I'm very disappointed."]

Local experts poured out harsh criticism of Tottenham's performance.

[Jamie Carragher/UK Sky Sports Commentator: "When did Tottenham ever win a big match? When did Tottenham ever go somewhere and surprise, win against the odds?"]

There were also pointed criticisms regarding the captain Son Heung-min.

[Jamie Redknapp/UK Sky Sports Commentator: "It was the experienced ones that I was looking at. Well, go on and lead the team. Son, you're captain. Show something. Show some Character. Get on the ball."]

Son Heung-min shed tears of frustration after losing to Manchester City in the League Cup final in April 2021.

He also had to sit down at the brink of victory in the UEFA Champions League final in 2019.

Since joining Tottenham in 2015, Son Heung-min has not lifted a championship trophy in ten years.

With their exit from the League Cup, the only realistic challenges for the title now are the FA Cup and the Europa League.

After the disappointing exit from the League Cup, which had the highest expectations, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham, whose morale has plummeted, can change the atmosphere in the FA Cup round of 32 against Aston Villa on the morning of the 10th.

KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Tottenham loses to Liverpool 4-0
    • 입력 2025-02-08 01:30:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

Tottenham Horspur's Son Heung-min shot for hope towards the championship trophy, but it ultimately turned to dust.

In the second leg of the League Cup semifinals, they lost to Liverpool after a lackluster performance, and Son Heung-min's disappointed expression revealed deep regret.

Reporter Kim Gi-beom has the story.

[Report]

It was a complete defeat, failing to carry over its 1-0 victory from the first leg of the semifinals.

Tottenham conceded four goals to Liverpool and helplessly ended their challenge for the League Cup title.

Son Heung-min's disappointment was greater than ever.

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "It's very tough to take. I'm very disappointed."]

Local experts poured out harsh criticism of Tottenham's performance.

[Jamie Carragher/UK Sky Sports Commentator: "When did Tottenham ever win a big match? When did Tottenham ever go somewhere and surprise, win against the odds?"]

There were also pointed criticisms regarding the captain Son Heung-min.

[Jamie Redknapp/UK Sky Sports Commentator: "It was the experienced ones that I was looking at. Well, go on and lead the team. Son, you're captain. Show something. Show some Character. Get on the ball."]

Son Heung-min shed tears of frustration after losing to Manchester City in the League Cup final in April 2021.

He also had to sit down at the brink of victory in the UEFA Champions League final in 2019.

Since joining Tottenham in 2015, Son Heung-min has not lifted a championship trophy in ten years.

With their exit from the League Cup, the only realistic challenges for the title now are the FA Cup and the Europa League.

After the disappointing exit from the League Cup, which had the highest expectations, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham, whose morale has plummeted, can change the atmosphere in the FA Cup round of 32 against Aston Villa on the morning of the 10th.

KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.
김기범
김기범 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

눈길 고속도로서 30여 대 추돌 ‘아수라장’<br>…폭설·강풍 피해 속출

눈길 고속도로서 30여 대 추돌 ‘아수라장’…폭설·강풍 피해 속출
야 “대국민 사기극”…여 “추가 시추 해봐야”

야 “대국민 사기극”…여 “추가 시추 해봐야”
새벽잠 깨운 충주 규모 3.1 <br>지진…“폭발음 들렸다”

새벽잠 깨운 충주 규모 3.1 지진…“폭발음 들렸다”
사후에도 추징 피해…연희동 <br>소유권 이전 ‘각하’

사후에도 추징 피해…연희동 소유권 이전 ‘각하’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.