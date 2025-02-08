Park Hyun-soo nominated Seoul police chief

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Park Hyun-soo, the head of the Police Bureau at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, has been nominated as the new Chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.



The opposition is raising suspicions that Park is linked to the emergency martial law and is demanding the withdrawal of his appointment.



Reporter Yoon Bom-yi has the details.



[Report]



The position of chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency became vacant after former Chief Kim Bong-shik was arrested on charges of insurrection.



After about a month, the National Police Agency announced Park Hyun-soo, the head of the Police Bureau at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, as a nominee.



Park was promoted to the head of the Police Bureau after serving in the Presidential Office's National Situation Room.



He has been promoted three times since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration took office.



If Park is officially appointed while Police Chief Cho Ji-ho is under arrest and indictment, he is expected to effectively take on the role of the top leader of the police organization.



However, the opposition has raised suspicions about Park's involvement in the 'emergency martial law.'



Park had phone conversations with Police Chief Cho Ji-ho at least four times and with former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min once from the declaration of martial law until the next morning.



[Han Byeong-do/Democratic Party Member/Jan. 15/National Assembly: "(On Dec. 4 last year) at 1:12 AM and 1:16 AM, it is true that you directly called Chief Cho Ji-ho and Minister Lee Sang-min, right?"]



[Park Hyun-soo/New Chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency/Jan. 15/National Assembly: "Yes, that is correct."]



There are also records of phone calls with Im Jeong-joo, the head of the Police Security Bureau, and Kang Sang-moon, the head of the Yeongdeungpo Police Station, who were involved in the deployment of police forces during the emergency martial law, raising suspicions that Park is linked to the emergency martial law.



The opposition is demanding the withdrawal of Park's appointment.



[Youn Kun-young/Democratic Party Member/Feb. 6/National Assembly: "He is suspected of being an accomplice to the emergency martial law and is a subject for investigation. Is it realistic to promote such a person to be the Chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency?"]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok stated that appointing a successor to the Chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is necessary to prevent a security vacuum.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President/Feb. 6/National Assembly: "Not only to prevent a security vacuum but also to stabilize the government overall, various appointments need to be made at the end of the year and the beginning of the year."]



Park is expected to start his duties as the acting Chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency as early as Feb. 10 and will be officially appointed as the chief once he is promoted to the rank of Police Commissioner.



This is KBS News, Yoon Bom-yi.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!