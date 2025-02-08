News 9

Ko aims for 4th Founders Cup title

입력 2025.02.08 (01:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

The most successful winner in the Founders Cup of the LPGA Tour, Ko Jin-young, has made a strong start towards her fourth victory in the tournament on the first day.

Ko Jin-young accurately placed her ball on the green with an iron shot from a bunker against the wind.

With her precise iron shots, Ko Jin-young recorded 4 birdies without any bogeys!

She started the first day with a clean game, finishing at 4 under par, tied for 6th place.

It is disappointing that she missed several birdie opportunities and couldn't lower her score further.

She is 2 strokes behind the leader!

Ko Jin-young has seized the opportunity to challenge for her fourth Founders Cup title.

Lim Jin-hee is tied for 3rd place, while Yoon Ina, who is competing for the Rookie of the Year, struggled with a score of 1 over par, tied for 72nd place.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ko aims for 4th Founders Cup title
    • 입력 2025-02-08 01:30:00
    News 9
The most successful winner in the Founders Cup of the LPGA Tour, Ko Jin-young, has made a strong start towards her fourth victory in the tournament on the first day.

Ko Jin-young accurately placed her ball on the green with an iron shot from a bunker against the wind.

With her precise iron shots, Ko Jin-young recorded 4 birdies without any bogeys!

She started the first day with a clean game, finishing at 4 under par, tied for 6th place.

It is disappointing that she missed several birdie opportunities and couldn't lower her score further.

She is 2 strokes behind the leader!

Ko Jin-young has seized the opportunity to challenge for her fourth Founders Cup title.

Lim Jin-hee is tied for 3rd place, while Yoon Ina, who is competing for the Rookie of the Year, struggled with a score of 1 over par, tied for 72nd place.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

눈길 고속도로서 30여 대 추돌 ‘아수라장’<br>…폭설·강풍 피해 속출

눈길 고속도로서 30여 대 추돌 ‘아수라장’…폭설·강풍 피해 속출
야 “대국민 사기극”…여 “추가 시추 해봐야”

야 “대국민 사기극”…여 “추가 시추 해봐야”
새벽잠 깨운 충주 규모 3.1 <br>지진…“폭발음 들렸다”

새벽잠 깨운 충주 규모 3.1 지진…“폭발음 들렸다”
사후에도 추징 피해…연희동 <br>소유권 이전 ‘각하’

사후에도 추징 피해…연희동 소유권 이전 ‘각하’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.