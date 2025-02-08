Ko aims for 4th Founders Cup title
Ko Jin-young accurately placed her ball on the green with an iron shot from a bunker against the wind.
With her precise iron shots, Ko Jin-young recorded 4 birdies without any bogeys!
She started the first day with a clean game, finishing at 4 under par, tied for 6th place.
It is disappointing that she missed several birdie opportunities and couldn't lower her score further.
She is 2 strokes behind the leader!
Ko Jin-young has seized the opportunity to challenge for her fourth Founders Cup title.
Lim Jin-hee is tied for 3rd place, while Yoon Ina, who is competing for the Rookie of the Year, struggled with a score of 1 over par, tied for 72nd place.
