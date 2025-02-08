Lin Xiaojun passes preliminaries

동영상 고정 취소

Lin Xiaojun, who left Korea in 2020 and acquired Chinese nationality, made his first appearance in an international competition since naturalizing in China.



He is expected to engage in a fierce medal competition with our athletes.



Lin Xiaojun took to the rink amid the enthusiastic support of Chinese home fans.



From the very first event, the 1,500m preliminaries, he showcased his skating by weaving between three competitors.



However, he also encountered an unexpected challenge.



On the final lap, he was overtaken by Kazakhstan's Adil Galiakhmetov and crossed the finish line in second place.



Although he successfully advanced to the semifinals, Lin Xiaojun's pride was slightly bruised.



In the subsequent 500m and 1,000m events, he advanced through the preliminaries with an overwhelming performance.



Our short track national team, now facing Lin Xiaojun as a rival, will be hunting for gold medals in the men's and women's 1,500m, 500m, and mixed 2,000m relay tomorrow.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!