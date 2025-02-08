Lin Xiaojun passes preliminaries
He is expected to engage in a fierce medal competition with our athletes.
Lin Xiaojun took to the rink amid the enthusiastic support of Chinese home fans.
From the very first event, the 1,500m preliminaries, he showcased his skating by weaving between three competitors.
However, he also encountered an unexpected challenge.
On the final lap, he was overtaken by Kazakhstan's Adil Galiakhmetov and crossed the finish line in second place.
Although he successfully advanced to the semifinals, Lin Xiaojun's pride was slightly bruised.
In the subsequent 500m and 1,000m events, he advanced through the preliminaries with an overwhelming performance.
Our short track national team, now facing Lin Xiaojun as a rival, will be hunting for gold medals in the men's and women's 1,500m, 500m, and mixed 2,000m relay tomorrow.
