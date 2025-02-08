News 9

Puig returns to Kiwoom

입력 2025.02.08 (01:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This season, 'wild horse' Puig, who led Kiwoom to the Korean Series three years ago, is returning.

Puig, who has longed to return to Korea and face his close friend Ryu Hyun-jin, has vowed to hit over 30 home runs and lead Kiwoom's cheerful rebellion.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

At Kiwoom’s spring camp in Arizona, USA, the ever-playful Puig, with his bright yellow hair, engages in a fun game of Korean hacky sack with his teammates.

His clumsy kicks eventually cause him to lose balance and fall, eliciting laughter from everyone around.

Returning to Kiwoom after three years since 2022, Puig, although a foreign player, is playing a central role in leading the team's atmosphere.

He has set an ambitious goal of hitting over 30 home runs in the new season.

[Yasiel Puig/Kiwoom: "I will do the best I can on the field, and I aim for 30 home runs this year."]

This year, Puig is also looking forward to a meaningful reunion.

It is none other than Ryu Hyun-jin, the ace of Hanwha.

The two players are close friends, having shared six years together with the LA Dodgers, and are known for their strong bond and affectionate friendship.

[Puig/Kiwoom: "Facing my brother he's going to strike me out or I can hit a home run. That's the reason more excited to face Hanwha to see my brother Ryu."]

After suffering from a severe home run drought last year and falling to the bottom of the standings, Kiwoom is placing great expectations on Puig's power.

Puig, who has recorded a total of 132 home runs in the big leagues, led Lee Jung-hoo and Kiwoom to the Korean Series three years ago.

Recently, Puig had a meaningful meeting with Lee Jung-hoo and expressed his anticipation for returning to Korea, vowing to perform even better than three years ago.

[Puig/Kiwoom: "I am so happy to go back to Korea. Thank you. I love you so much."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Puig returns to Kiwoom
    • 입력 2025-02-08 01:30:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

This season, 'wild horse' Puig, who led Kiwoom to the Korean Series three years ago, is returning.

Puig, who has longed to return to Korea and face his close friend Ryu Hyun-jin, has vowed to hit over 30 home runs and lead Kiwoom's cheerful rebellion.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

At Kiwoom’s spring camp in Arizona, USA, the ever-playful Puig, with his bright yellow hair, engages in a fun game of Korean hacky sack with his teammates.

His clumsy kicks eventually cause him to lose balance and fall, eliciting laughter from everyone around.

Returning to Kiwoom after three years since 2022, Puig, although a foreign player, is playing a central role in leading the team's atmosphere.

He has set an ambitious goal of hitting over 30 home runs in the new season.

[Yasiel Puig/Kiwoom: "I will do the best I can on the field, and I aim for 30 home runs this year."]

This year, Puig is also looking forward to a meaningful reunion.

It is none other than Ryu Hyun-jin, the ace of Hanwha.

The two players are close friends, having shared six years together with the LA Dodgers, and are known for their strong bond and affectionate friendship.

[Puig/Kiwoom: "Facing my brother he's going to strike me out or I can hit a home run. That's the reason more excited to face Hanwha to see my brother Ryu."]

After suffering from a severe home run drought last year and falling to the bottom of the standings, Kiwoom is placing great expectations on Puig's power.

Puig, who has recorded a total of 132 home runs in the big leagues, led Lee Jung-hoo and Kiwoom to the Korean Series three years ago.

Recently, Puig had a meaningful meeting with Lee Jung-hoo and expressed his anticipation for returning to Korea, vowing to perform even better than three years ago.

[Puig/Kiwoom: "I am so happy to go back to Korea. Thank you. I love you so much."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

눈길 고속도로서 30여 대 추돌 ‘아수라장’<br>…폭설·강풍 피해 속출

눈길 고속도로서 30여 대 추돌 ‘아수라장’…폭설·강풍 피해 속출
야 “대국민 사기극”…여 “추가 시추 해봐야”

야 “대국민 사기극”…여 “추가 시추 해봐야”
새벽잠 깨운 충주 규모 3.1 <br>지진…“폭발음 들렸다”

새벽잠 깨운 충주 규모 3.1 지진…“폭발음 들렸다”
사후에도 추징 피해…연희동 <br>소유권 이전 ‘각하’

사후에도 추징 피해…연희동 소유권 이전 ‘각하’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.