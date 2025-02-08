Puig returns to Kiwoom

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This season, 'wild horse' Puig, who led Kiwoom to the Korean Series three years ago, is returning.



Puig, who has longed to return to Korea and face his close friend Ryu Hyun-jin, has vowed to hit over 30 home runs and lead Kiwoom's cheerful rebellion.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.



[Report]



At Kiwoom’s spring camp in Arizona, USA, the ever-playful Puig, with his bright yellow hair, engages in a fun game of Korean hacky sack with his teammates.



His clumsy kicks eventually cause him to lose balance and fall, eliciting laughter from everyone around.



Returning to Kiwoom after three years since 2022, Puig, although a foreign player, is playing a central role in leading the team's atmosphere.



He has set an ambitious goal of hitting over 30 home runs in the new season.



[Yasiel Puig/Kiwoom: "I will do the best I can on the field, and I aim for 30 home runs this year."]



This year, Puig is also looking forward to a meaningful reunion.



It is none other than Ryu Hyun-jin, the ace of Hanwha.



The two players are close friends, having shared six years together with the LA Dodgers, and are known for their strong bond and affectionate friendship.



[Puig/Kiwoom: "Facing my brother he's going to strike me out or I can hit a home run. That's the reason more excited to face Hanwha to see my brother Ryu."]



After suffering from a severe home run drought last year and falling to the bottom of the standings, Kiwoom is placing great expectations on Puig's power.



Puig, who has recorded a total of 132 home runs in the big leagues, led Lee Jung-hoo and Kiwoom to the Korean Series three years ago.



Recently, Puig had a meaningful meeting with Lee Jung-hoo and expressed his anticipation for returning to Korea, vowing to perform even better than three years ago.



[Puig/Kiwoom: "I am so happy to go back to Korea. Thank you. I love you so much."]



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



