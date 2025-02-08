Conflict over 52-hour workweek law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The rightward shift of Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, is facing difficulties from the start.



There has been backlash not only from the labor sector but also within the party, leading the Democratic Party to decide to process the semiconductor special law without the exception clause for the 52-hour workweek.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.



[Report]



While holding a discussion on the semiconductor special law, DP Leader Lee Jae-myung expressed agreement with a temporary exception to the 52-hour workweek.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Feb. 3: "Isn't it reasonable to allow some flexibility concentrated at specific times? I can relate to that a lot."]



Interpreted as a shift targeting centrist voters, the ruling and opposition parties planned to hold a national policy council next week for detailed discussions.



However, strong opposition emerged both inside and outside the party.



Concerns have been raised by labor groups, civic organizations, and progressive parties, and within the party, there have been criticisms stating, "The Democratic Party has always been on the side of workers," and that this is "regression, not pragmatism."



Members of the relevant standing committee are also opposing it, arguing that the existing special extended work system is sufficient.



For now, the party's policy committee is maintaining its position to process the semiconductor law, which includes support for industrial infrastructure, while excluding the 52-hour exception clause.



[Jin Sung-joon/Democratic Party Policy Committee Chair/Feb. 6: "We believe that the current exception system for working hours under the Labor Standards Act can be sufficiently resolved through the flexible operation of the Ministry of Employment and Labor."]



Recently, Lee strongly denied media reports that he proposed prioritizing the semiconductor law without the 52-hour exception clause to the business community.



The People Power Party criticized Lee’s approach, calling it inconsistent rather than a genuine rightward shift, accusing him of deceiving the public.



They suggested postponing the national policy council, stating that there is no point in discussing it.



While both ruling and opposition parties aim to pass the semiconductor law during the February extraordinary session, they remain at an impasse over the contentious issue of the 52-hour workweek exception.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!