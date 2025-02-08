US-Japan reaffirm DPRK denuclearization

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The US-Japan summit was held at the White House.



The North Korean nuclear issue was discussed here.



The leaders of both countries reaffirmed their strong commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea.



In response, North Korea stated that nuclear weapons are not bargaining chips and are for practical use.



The first report is by Kim Kyung-jin.



[Report]



In a joint statement released immediately after the first summit between US President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba, the two leaders expressed serious concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and reaffirmed their strong commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea.



This is the first time that the complete denuclearization of North Korea has been included in an official document since the start of Trump's second term.



[Shigeru Ishiba/Japanese Prime Minister: "We confirmed that Japan and the United States will cooperate for the complete denuclearization of North Korea."]



On the day of his inauguration, President Trump referred to North Korea as a 'nuclear power,' raising concerns that future US-North Korea negotiations might focus on arms reduction instead of denuclearization, but the US-Japan leaders' statement has provided some relief for now.



However, President Trump did not directly mention denuclearization himself.



Instead, he repeatedly extended a hand for dialogue with North Korea.



[Donald Trump/US President: "We will have relations with North Korea and with Kim Jong-un. And I think it's a very big asset for everybody that I do get along with him."]



In response, North Korea emphasized through a commentary by the Korean Central News Agency that nuclear weapons are not something to be exchanged for some dollars and are for practical use.



This clearly indicates that they will not respond to denuclearization negotiations.



[North Korea Korean Central TV: "While throwing a tantrum that we cannot be recognized as a nuclear power, they are spouting outdated nonsense..."]



Our government welcomed the US-Japan leaders' declaration of their commitment to North Korea's denuclearization.



However, it is pointed out that while the US has merely reiterated its principles, the stance may change in the future during the concrete negotiation process with North Korea, thus requiring proactive measures from the government.



KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



