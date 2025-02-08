‘Golden era’ in US-Japan relations
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
As expected, the atmosphere between the two leaders was very warm.
The Japanese Prime Minister presented President Trump with a bundle of gifts.
He announced plans to increase investments in the U.S. and build factories in America.
The joint statement included content about pursuing a 'golden era' in U.S.-Japan relations.
This is reporter Hwang Jin-woo.
[Report]
During the summit, Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba presented tailored promises for Trump.
He stated that he would raise the cumulative investment in the U.S. to $1 trillion and create jobs by building factories in America.
[Shigeru Ishiba/Japanese Prime Minister: "That is in the interest of both the U.S. and Japan."]
They also decided to purchase large quantities of American LNG.
[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I'm also pleased to announce that Japan will soon begin importing historic new shipments of clean American liquified natural gas in record numbers."]
President Trump responded by confirming that the U.S. will protect Japan 100% with its deterrent power and that the Senkaku Islands, which Japan is in a territorial dispute with China over, are also included in the security guarantee.
The joint statement included a phrase about pursuing a golden era in U.S.-Japan relations.
When asked if Japan would retaliate if the U.S. imposed tariffs, Prime Minister Ishiba avoided the question and managed to impress President Trump.
[Ishiba Shigeru/Japanese Prime Minister: "'I cannot answer hypothetical questions' is the general response in of the National Diet of Japan."]
[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Very good answer. Wow. That's very good. He knows what he's doing."]
Japan has successfully led a forward-looking stance on the US Steel acquisition and avoided pressure on tariffs and defense costs, evaluating the meeting positively.
Japanese media assessed the summit as a recognition of Japan's value by Trump, while U.S. media analyzed that Prime Minister Ishiba displayed the art of flattery to win President Trump's favor.
This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- ‘Golden era’ in US-Japan relations
-
- 입력 2025-02-08 23:22:25
As expected, the atmosphere between the two leaders was very warm.
The Japanese Prime Minister presented President Trump with a bundle of gifts.
He announced plans to increase investments in the U.S. and build factories in America.
The joint statement included content about pursuing a 'golden era' in U.S.-Japan relations.
This is reporter Hwang Jin-woo.
[Report]
During the summit, Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba presented tailored promises for Trump.
He stated that he would raise the cumulative investment in the U.S. to $1 trillion and create jobs by building factories in America.
[Shigeru Ishiba/Japanese Prime Minister: "That is in the interest of both the U.S. and Japan."]
They also decided to purchase large quantities of American LNG.
[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I'm also pleased to announce that Japan will soon begin importing historic new shipments of clean American liquified natural gas in record numbers."]
President Trump responded by confirming that the U.S. will protect Japan 100% with its deterrent power and that the Senkaku Islands, which Japan is in a territorial dispute with China over, are also included in the security guarantee.
The joint statement included a phrase about pursuing a golden era in U.S.-Japan relations.
When asked if Japan would retaliate if the U.S. imposed tariffs, Prime Minister Ishiba avoided the question and managed to impress President Trump.
[Ishiba Shigeru/Japanese Prime Minister: "'I cannot answer hypothetical questions' is the general response in of the National Diet of Japan."]
[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Very good answer. Wow. That's very good. He knows what he's doing."]
Japan has successfully led a forward-looking stance on the US Steel acquisition and avoided pressure on tariffs and defense costs, evaluating the meeting positively.
Japanese media assessed the summit as a recognition of Japan's value by Trump, while U.S. media analyzed that Prime Minister Ishiba displayed the art of flattery to win President Trump's favor.
This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
-
-
황진우 기자 simon@kbs.co.kr황진우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.