‘Golden era’ in US-Japan relations

[Anchor]



As expected, the atmosphere between the two leaders was very warm.



The Japanese Prime Minister presented President Trump with a bundle of gifts.



He announced plans to increase investments in the U.S. and build factories in America.



The joint statement included content about pursuing a 'golden era' in U.S.-Japan relations.



This is reporter Hwang Jin-woo.



[Report]



During the summit, Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba presented tailored promises for Trump.



He stated that he would raise the cumulative investment in the U.S. to $1 trillion and create jobs by building factories in America.



[Shigeru Ishiba/Japanese Prime Minister: "That is in the interest of both the U.S. and Japan."]



They also decided to purchase large quantities of American LNG.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I'm also pleased to announce that Japan will soon begin importing historic new shipments of clean American liquified natural gas in record numbers."]



President Trump responded by confirming that the U.S. will protect Japan 100% with its deterrent power and that the Senkaku Islands, which Japan is in a territorial dispute with China over, are also included in the security guarantee.



The joint statement included a phrase about pursuing a golden era in U.S.-Japan relations.



When asked if Japan would retaliate if the U.S. imposed tariffs, Prime Minister Ishiba avoided the question and managed to impress President Trump.



[Ishiba Shigeru/Japanese Prime Minister: "'I cannot answer hypothetical questions' is the general response in of the National Diet of Japan."]



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Very good answer. Wow. That's very good. He knows what he's doing."]



Japan has successfully led a forward-looking stance on the US Steel acquisition and avoided pressure on tariffs and defense costs, evaluating the meeting positively.



Japanese media assessed the summit as a recognition of Japan's value by Trump, while U.S. media analyzed that Prime Minister Ishiba displayed the art of flattery to win President Trump's favor.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



