Trump to announce reciprocal tariffs

[Anchor]



President Trump is expected to unleash what is called a tariff bomb targeting more countries next week.



The United States plans to impose tariffs on countries with which it has a trade deficit to balance the trade. This is the strategy.



Our country, which recorded the largest trade surplus with the U.S. in history, is on edge.



Reporter Kim Kyung-soo has the details.



[Report]



The mention of reciprocal tariffs aimed at the world came as President Trump responded to reporters' questions alongside Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba.



Reciprocal tariffs are tariffs imposed in accordance with the tariff rates of the counterpart country, and this is part of Trump's campaign promise.



For example, if the European Union imposes a 10% tariff on American cars, the U.S. would also apply a 10% tariff on European Union cars.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "But probably reciprocal tariffs where a country pays so much or charges us so much and we do the same."]



While announcing a press conference next week, Trump warned that this measure would affect everyone.



Although he did not specify particular countries, mentioning automobile trade again is an unwelcomed signal for South Korea, which exports a large number of cars to the U.S.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We have cases where we don't supply autos and other countries do, and you know, we have to equalize..."]



Bloomberg analyzed that Trump's tariff war, which started with Mexico, Canada, and China, is now at a crossroads of expanding globally.



South Korea is recording the largest trade surplus with the U.S. in history.



If President Trump uses this as an issue to apply mutual tariffs in a way that only benefits the U.S., it will be difficult for South Korea to avoid a blow to its exports to the U.S.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington for KBS News.



