7 gold medals at Asian Winter Games

[Anchor]



The Harbin Winter Asian Games had a grand opening last night (Feb. 7).



Our country won a remarkable 7 gold medals today (Feb. 8).



It was truly a spectacular achievement.



As the world’s strongest, short track led the charge.



Moon Young-kyu reports.



[Report]



In the first short track event, the mixed relay, luck was on our team’s side.



After giving the lead to China’s Fan Kexin, a tough race unfolded, but a twist awaited.



Lin Xiaojun, who naturalized to China, suddenly fell.



[Nam Hyun-jong/KBS caster: "This means Park Ji-won is in the lead!"]



In the meantime, Park Ji-won succeeded in overtaking, and secured the first gold medal of the tournament.



Riding the momentum, Park Ji-won defeated Lin Xiaojun in the men’s 1500M with his skill.



Park Ji-won held off Lin Xiaojun, who was fiercely chasing him until the end, and won a second gold medal.



[Park Ji-won/Short Track National Team: "When there were two or three laps left, I thought I couldn't fall behind anymore, so I just went as hard as I could."]



In the women’s 1500M, Kim Gil-ri, wearing a gold helmet to symbolize the world's top ranking, took first place. In the women’s 500m, where we had no Asian Games gold medal, our athletes claimed all the gold, silver, and bronze medals.



[Choi Min-jung/Short Track National Team: "In the 500m, not just me, but Kim Gil-ri and Lee So-yeon also won medals, so I was three times happier..."]



Today, our national team showcased their might as the world’s strongest by winning 4 gold medals in 5 short track events, and tomorrow they will once again hunt for gold in the men’s and women’s 1000m and relays.



In the newly established women’s speed skating 100m, Lee Na-hyun edged out Kim Min-seon by 0.004 seconds to become the inaugural champion.



Lee Seung-hoon in freestyle skiing and Lee Chae-woon in snowboarding also added gold medals, completing a golden day for our country with a total of 7 gold medals today.



This is Moon Young-kyu reporting from Harbin for KBS News.



