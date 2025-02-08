News 9

Heavy snowfall in Honam for 6th day

입력 2025.02.08 (23:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Next is the snow news.

Heavy snowfall has continued for six days in the Honam region.

The city and fields are completely buried in snow.

Ferry services have been suspended, and hiking trails have been closed.

Reporter Kim Ho has the details.

[Report]

The rural fields are covered in a blanket of white snow.

It is so deep that it is hard to distinguish where the rice paddies are, and even the village sign is buried.

With snow piled higher than the ankles, it is difficult to take even a step, and unlike the city, residents have started to clear the snow themselves due to the slow snow removal efforts.

[Yoo Yong-hwan/Jangseong-gun, Jeollanam-do Province: "I've seen several traffic accidents, so I thought I should do the snow removal work early in the morning so that the village residents can move around more comfortably...."]

After six days of snow, the airport has also turned into a snowfield.

Some flights connecting Gwangju to Jeju and Gimpo have been canceled, and the waiting room, which used to be crowded on weekends, is now empty.

[Yoo Ho-jung/Munheung-dong, Gwangju City: "I was originally going to go in the morning, but it got canceled, so I had to refresh and book a new flight for the afternoon.... I hope the flight takes off in the afternoon."]

At the Jangseong Sangmudae Armored Brigade, 24.4 cm of snow has accumulated, and Gwangju City recorded 18.4 cm, with most areas in Gwangju and Jeollanam-do receiving around 20 cm of snow.

Due to the heavy snowfall, there have been numerous traffic accidents in the city, and road collapses and damage to facilities have occurred.

Strong winds have also caused the operation of 56 passenger ships on 44 routes to be suspended at major ports in Jeollanam-do and Jeollabuk-do Provinces.

In particular, in Jeollabuk-do Province, access to 132 hiking trails in 10 parks, including Jirisan National Park, has been restricted.

This is KBS News Kim Ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heavy snowfall in Honam for 6th day
    • 입력 2025-02-08 23:22:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

Next is the snow news.

Heavy snowfall has continued for six days in the Honam region.

The city and fields are completely buried in snow.

Ferry services have been suspended, and hiking trails have been closed.

Reporter Kim Ho has the details.

[Report]

The rural fields are covered in a blanket of white snow.

It is so deep that it is hard to distinguish where the rice paddies are, and even the village sign is buried.

With snow piled higher than the ankles, it is difficult to take even a step, and unlike the city, residents have started to clear the snow themselves due to the slow snow removal efforts.

[Yoo Yong-hwan/Jangseong-gun, Jeollanam-do Province: "I've seen several traffic accidents, so I thought I should do the snow removal work early in the morning so that the village residents can move around more comfortably...."]

After six days of snow, the airport has also turned into a snowfield.

Some flights connecting Gwangju to Jeju and Gimpo have been canceled, and the waiting room, which used to be crowded on weekends, is now empty.

[Yoo Ho-jung/Munheung-dong, Gwangju City: "I was originally going to go in the morning, but it got canceled, so I had to refresh and book a new flight for the afternoon.... I hope the flight takes off in the afternoon."]

At the Jangseong Sangmudae Armored Brigade, 24.4 cm of snow has accumulated, and Gwangju City recorded 18.4 cm, with most areas in Gwangju and Jeollanam-do receiving around 20 cm of snow.

Due to the heavy snowfall, there have been numerous traffic accidents in the city, and road collapses and damage to facilities have occurred.

Strong winds have also caused the operation of 56 passenger ships on 44 routes to be suspended at major ports in Jeollanam-do and Jeollabuk-do Provinces.

In particular, in Jeollabuk-do Province, access to 132 hiking trails in 10 parks, including Jirisan National Park, has been restricted.

This is KBS News Kim Ho.
김호
김호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미일, ‘완전한 비핵화’ 원칙 재확인…북한 “핵은 <br>흥정물 아닌 실전용”

미일, ‘완전한 비핵화’ 원칙 재확인…북한 “핵은 흥정물 아닌 실전용”
금메달 7개 골든데이…세계<br>최강 입증한 쇼트트랙

금메달 7개 골든데이…세계최강 입증한 쇼트트랙
엿새째 폭설에 파묻힌 호남…<br>여객선·탐방로 통제

엿새째 폭설에 파묻힌 호남…여객선·탐방로 통제
일주일 내내 한파…내일도 영하 10도 강추위

일주일 내내 한파…내일도 영하 10도 강추위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.