Heavy snowfall in Honam for 6th day

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Next is the snow news.



Heavy snowfall has continued for six days in the Honam region.



The city and fields are completely buried in snow.



Ferry services have been suspended, and hiking trails have been closed.



Reporter Kim Ho has the details.



[Report]



The rural fields are covered in a blanket of white snow.



It is so deep that it is hard to distinguish where the rice paddies are, and even the village sign is buried.



With snow piled higher than the ankles, it is difficult to take even a step, and unlike the city, residents have started to clear the snow themselves due to the slow snow removal efforts.



[Yoo Yong-hwan/Jangseong-gun, Jeollanam-do Province: "I've seen several traffic accidents, so I thought I should do the snow removal work early in the morning so that the village residents can move around more comfortably...."]



After six days of snow, the airport has also turned into a snowfield.



Some flights connecting Gwangju to Jeju and Gimpo have been canceled, and the waiting room, which used to be crowded on weekends, is now empty.



[Yoo Ho-jung/Munheung-dong, Gwangju City: "I was originally going to go in the morning, but it got canceled, so I had to refresh and book a new flight for the afternoon.... I hope the flight takes off in the afternoon."]



At the Jangseong Sangmudae Armored Brigade, 24.4 cm of snow has accumulated, and Gwangju City recorded 18.4 cm, with most areas in Gwangju and Jeollanam-do receiving around 20 cm of snow.



Due to the heavy snowfall, there have been numerous traffic accidents in the city, and road collapses and damage to facilities have occurred.



Strong winds have also caused the operation of 56 passenger ships on 44 routes to be suspended at major ports in Jeollanam-do and Jeollabuk-do Provinces.



In particular, in Jeollabuk-do Province, access to 132 hiking trails in 10 parks, including Jirisan National Park, has been restricted.



This is KBS News Kim Ho.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!