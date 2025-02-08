Stranded passengers leave Jeju

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



At Jeju Airport, where a snowstorm hit, over 300 flights were canceled, stranding more than 20,000 passengers at one point.



As the skies reopened this morning (Feb. 8), the boarding area was bustling with activity.



Reporter Lim Yeon-hee has the details.



[Report]



The domestic departure area of Jeju International Airport is crowded with passengers, and long lines have formed at the designated counters for canceled flight passengers set up by airlines.



These are travelers who received cancellation messages yesterday (Feb. 7) and are looking for alternative flights.



["If your number is called and you don't come, we will move on to the next number. 110!"]



Due to the severe weather yesterday, over 300 flights to and from Jeju were canceled, leaving more than 20,000 passengers stranded.



[Koo Na-hyun & Lee Da-eun/Tourists: "We were originally supposed to travel from Wednesday to Friday, but suddenly there was heavy snow and wind yesterday, leading to cancellations, so we came to look for alternative flights."]



With the addition of passengers who are scheduled to depart today and those who were stranded yesterday, the airport was busy all day.



Jeju residents who had booked connecting flights for overseas travel were anxious about missing their flights.



[Oh Hyun-jung, Oh Hyun-seo, Kim Soo-yeon/Jeju Residents: "We need to go to Seoul to catch an international flight today, so we are waiting to find a flight quickly."]



Today, over 400 flights operated to and from Jeju, but flights to Daegu, Gwangju, and Gunsan were partially canceled due to weather conditions in those areas.



Meanwhile, since the day before yesterday (Feb. 6), heavy snow of around 30cm and strong winds have been reported in the mountainous areas of Jeju, leading to over 20 incidents, including buses slipping on icy roads and cars overturning or becoming stranded.



This is KBS News, Lim Yeon-hee.



