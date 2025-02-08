News 9

Stranded passengers leave Jeju

입력 2025.02.08 (23:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

At Jeju Airport, where a snowstorm hit, over 300 flights were canceled, stranding more than 20,000 passengers at one point.

As the skies reopened this morning (Feb. 8), the boarding area was bustling with activity.

Reporter Lim Yeon-hee has the details.

[Report]

The domestic departure area of Jeju International Airport is crowded with passengers, and long lines have formed at the designated counters for canceled flight passengers set up by airlines.

These are travelers who received cancellation messages yesterday (Feb. 7) and are looking for alternative flights.

["If your number is called and you don't come, we will move on to the next number. 110!"]

Due to the severe weather yesterday, over 300 flights to and from Jeju were canceled, leaving more than 20,000 passengers stranded.

[Koo Na-hyun & Lee Da-eun/Tourists: "We were originally supposed to travel from Wednesday to Friday, but suddenly there was heavy snow and wind yesterday, leading to cancellations, so we came to look for alternative flights."]

With the addition of passengers who are scheduled to depart today and those who were stranded yesterday, the airport was busy all day.

Jeju residents who had booked connecting flights for overseas travel were anxious about missing their flights.

[Oh Hyun-jung, Oh Hyun-seo, Kim Soo-yeon/Jeju Residents: "We need to go to Seoul to catch an international flight today, so we are waiting to find a flight quickly."]

Today, over 400 flights operated to and from Jeju, but flights to Daegu, Gwangju, and Gunsan were partially canceled due to weather conditions in those areas.

Meanwhile, since the day before yesterday (Feb. 6), heavy snow of around 30cm and strong winds have been reported in the mountainous areas of Jeju, leading to over 20 incidents, including buses slipping on icy roads and cars overturning or becoming stranded.

This is KBS News, Lim Yeon-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Stranded passengers leave Jeju
    • 입력 2025-02-08 23:22:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

At Jeju Airport, where a snowstorm hit, over 300 flights were canceled, stranding more than 20,000 passengers at one point.

As the skies reopened this morning (Feb. 8), the boarding area was bustling with activity.

Reporter Lim Yeon-hee has the details.

[Report]

The domestic departure area of Jeju International Airport is crowded with passengers, and long lines have formed at the designated counters for canceled flight passengers set up by airlines.

These are travelers who received cancellation messages yesterday (Feb. 7) and are looking for alternative flights.

["If your number is called and you don't come, we will move on to the next number. 110!"]

Due to the severe weather yesterday, over 300 flights to and from Jeju were canceled, leaving more than 20,000 passengers stranded.

[Koo Na-hyun & Lee Da-eun/Tourists: "We were originally supposed to travel from Wednesday to Friday, but suddenly there was heavy snow and wind yesterday, leading to cancellations, so we came to look for alternative flights."]

With the addition of passengers who are scheduled to depart today and those who were stranded yesterday, the airport was busy all day.

Jeju residents who had booked connecting flights for overseas travel were anxious about missing their flights.

[Oh Hyun-jung, Oh Hyun-seo, Kim Soo-yeon/Jeju Residents: "We need to go to Seoul to catch an international flight today, so we are waiting to find a flight quickly."]

Today, over 400 flights operated to and from Jeju, but flights to Daegu, Gwangju, and Gunsan were partially canceled due to weather conditions in those areas.

Meanwhile, since the day before yesterday (Feb. 6), heavy snow of around 30cm and strong winds have been reported in the mountainous areas of Jeju, leading to over 20 incidents, including buses slipping on icy roads and cars overturning or becoming stranded.

This is KBS News, Lim Yeon-hee.
임연희
임연희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미일, ‘완전한 비핵화’ 원칙 재확인…북한 “핵은 <br>흥정물 아닌 실전용”

미일, ‘완전한 비핵화’ 원칙 재확인…북한 “핵은 흥정물 아닌 실전용”
금메달 7개 골든데이…세계<br>최강 입증한 쇼트트랙

금메달 7개 골든데이…세계최강 입증한 쇼트트랙
엿새째 폭설에 파묻힌 호남…<br>여객선·탐방로 통제

엿새째 폭설에 파묻힌 호남…여객선·탐방로 통제
일주일 내내 한파…내일도 영하 10도 강추위

일주일 내내 한파…내일도 영하 10도 강추위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.