Warm weekend despite biting cold

[Anchor]



Heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures continue across the country.



In particular, the wind chill has made it feel even colder.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo met with people who came out to enjoy the weekend despite the biting cold.



[Report]



The Han River is frozen in many places due to several days of extreme cold.



Parks, usually crowded with people, are quiet.



The biting wind hits their faces, but they run joyfully with a kite in one hand.



Children go around the ice, forgetting the cold.



The skating rink has long lines of people who came with friends and family.



[Yang Seon-jae/Jung-gu, Seoul: "I came to visit my cousin today, and even though it's very cold, the family decided to go skating..."]



[Yang Eun-hyuk/Jung-gu, Seoul: "The weather was very cold, but the kids were having so much fun so I had a good time too."]



When it's time to warm up, winter snacks like hot fish cakes are a must.



[Yang Ji-woong/Seongbuk-gu, Seoul: "After skating, the exercise heated my body up so it was hot. Eating fish cakes was chewy and made me happy."]



The traditional market, bustling with customers, is filled with warmth.



Merchants warm their hands with heating devices as they greet customers.



[Kim Choon-ae/Jongno-gu, Seoul: "Since it's cold, customers are not coming as much as before, so it's a bit tough for business. Despite the cold weather, I'm really grateful to our customers for coming."]



The cold makes people exclaim 'It's cold!', but it was a day where hearts were warmed by families and loved ones.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



