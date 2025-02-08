Full week of servere cold

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If you have plans to go out tomorrow (Feb. 9), you should dress warmly.



The morning temperature in Seoul is expected to drop to minus 10 degrees.



The severe cold is expected to gradually ease starting early next week.



This is a report by meteorological specialist Lee Jeong-hoon.



[Report]



Circles have been formed on the frozen lake.



These patterns were created as puddles melted and froze repeatedly during the prolonged cold wave.



The cold wave that started last Monday continued today (Feb. 8), which is a Saturday.



In particular, the morning temperature in Hoengseong, Gangwon Province, dropped to minus 25.1 degrees, marking the peak of this cold wave, while most areas in the southern regions also fell to around minus 10 degrees.



The cold wave will continue until tomorrow, marking a full week.



Tomorrow morning, the temperature in Cheorwon will drop to minus 15 degrees, and Seoul will also fall to minus 10 degrees.



[Kim Byeong-gwon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As the influence of the cold air aloft continues, cold weather with morning low temperatures below minus 10 degrees will persist, especially in the central region."]



If the morning temperature in Seoul falls below minus 10 degrees again tomorrow, it will be the sixth consecutive day, and such prolonged severe cold in February has not happened in 39 years.



However, the intensity of this cold wave is expected to gradually diminish starting tomorrow.



Temperatures will gradually rise, and by next Tuesday, they are expected to return to normal levels, with no significant cold expected thereafter.



The snow that came with the cold wave will continue overnight.



In the western coastal areas of Honam, additional snowfall of 1 to 5 cm is expected until tomorrow morning, and in Jeju Island, snowfall is expected until tomorrow night.



As more snow accumulates on top of the already significant snowfall, precautions are necessary to prevent damage from collapses and other incidents.



This is KBS News Lee Jeong-hoon.



