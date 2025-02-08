News 9

Warning of cold-related illnesses

[Anchor]

Global warming is causing a decreasing trend in the overall number of cold wave days, but a sudden long cold wave like this can lead to a sharp increase in cold-related illnesses.

Particular caution is needed for those with underlying health conditions and the elderly.

Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist reporter, reports.

[Report]

As the average winter temperature rises due to global warming, cold waves are becoming less frequent.

In the 1970s, the national average number of cold wave days was 9 days.

This has shown a decreasing trend, dropping to less than a week in the 2010s.

However, since 2010, there have been years when the number of cold wave days suddenly increased to over ten days.

Even amid climate change, the possibility of sudden cold waves remains.

[Kim Hyung-jun/KAIST Graduate School of Future Strategy Professor: "As factors such as 'La Niña' or the temperature of the Arctic Ocean overlap, there are intermittent occurrences of sudden cold waves in our country during winter. I think this phenomenon will continue for the near future."]

Cold waves increase the risk of cold-related illnesses such as hypothermia and frostbite.

The number of cold-related patients, which has been tracked since 2013, shows a correlation with the number of cold wave days.

In 2017, when the number of cold wave days was the highest since 2013, the number of cold-related patients also exceeded 630, the highest recorded.

So far this winter, there have been over 200 cold-related patients.

Although this is fewer than last year, it could increase significantly due to the current prolonged cold wave.

[Song Kyung-jun/Professor of Emergency Medicine at Seoul Boramae Hospital: "For those with underlying health conditions or the elderly, it takes a long time to adapt to temperature changes. Those with vascular diseases may not have smooth vascular contraction responses, making it easier to lose body temperature."]

When a cold wave hits, it is advisable to refrain from outdoor activities and to maintain body temperature with hats and gloves when going outside.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.

