Nationwide impeachment rallies

[Anchor]



Now, we turn to news about the protests.



Today (Feb. 8), large-scale rallies either supporting or opposing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment were held.



Despite the biting cold, large crowds gathered.



Yang Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



At the square in front of Dongdaegu Station, a significant number of participants gathered for the rally against President Yoon's impeachment.



Mr. Jeon Han-gil, a Korean history lecturer who participated in the national emergency prayer meeting organized by a Protestant group, reiterated the claim that emergency martial law was an 'enlightenment decree.'



As a large crowd gathered at the rally, police deployed over 500 personnel to manage traffic.



["Impeachment invalid! Impeachment invalid!"]



Participants in the rally in front of Seoul City Hall also waved the Korean and American flags, asserting the invalidity of President Yoon's impeachment.



Around the same time, a rally in favor of President Yoon's impeachment was held near Anguk Station, where the Constitutional Court is located.



Participants who held a preliminary rally here marched towards Gyeongbokgung Station to continue their protest.



The attendees waved cheering sticks and shouted for the immediate dismissal of President Yoon.



["Dismissal, dismissal, Yoon Suk Yeol dismissal!"]



Severe congestion continued throughout the city of Seoul, prompting the deployment of over 200 police officers for traffic control.



With the 7th and 8th hearings of the impeachment trial scheduled for next week, weekend rallies for and against impeachment continued in Seoul, Daegu, Gwangju, and Busan despite the biting cold.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



