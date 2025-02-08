News 9

9-vehicle collision on highway

입력 2025.02.08 (23:52)

[Anchor]

This morning (Feb. 8), a collision involving nine vehicles occurred on the Gyeonggi Province First Ring Expressway.

In a park cemetery in Yangsan, Gyeongnam Province, a fire broke out, presumed to be caused by a visitor.

Reporter Park Chan has compiled the incident and accident news.

[Report]

Broken and damaged cars are lined up on the highway.

Debris from the wrecked vehicles is scattered all over the road.

Around 9:50 AM today, nine vehicles collided near the Jangsu Interchange on the Gyeonggi Province First Ring Expressway.

The accident escalated as following vehicles braked suddenly after the initial collision.

As a result of this accident, a total of five people, including drivers, were transported to the hospital.

The police stated that the accident is presumed to be due to driver negligence, explaining that there was no road icing.

White smoke rises as a fire spreads at a park cemetery.

Around 1 PM today, a fire broke out at a park cemetery in Yangsan, Gyeongnam Province, and was extinguished within 30 minutes.

There were no injuries from this fire, but nearby tombs and trees were burned.

The police and fire authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, believing it to be caused by a visitor's negligence.

On one side of the highway, a car is overturned.

Around 8:20 AM today, a passenger car overturned near a rest area on the Yeongdong Expressway heading towards Gangneung.

Fortunately, the driver in their 50s was not injured, but the accident caused traffic congestion in the area for a while.

Around 12:30 PM today, a fire broke out on a hillside in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, and was extinguished after 30 minutes with the help of helicopters.

Forest authorities believe the fire was caused by improper disposal of ashes from a wood-burning boiler used in a nearby house.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

