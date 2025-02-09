Trump says ‘no rush’ on Gaza plan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump has decided to slow down the 'Gaza Plan', which has caused global repercussions, stating that he will not rush it.



On the other hand, Israel is accelerating its efforts by starting to prepare a concrete plan to implement the 'Gaza Plan'.



This is a report from KBS correspondent Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai.



[Report]



An emaciated Israeli hostage staggers as he is led to the podium by Hamas.



The other two individuals also appear extremely thin.



As Hamas guides them, the release of the fifth hostage has been completed.



[Hamas Armed Member: "We live here, in the Gaza Strip. We will not leave, even if we have to shed the last drop of our blood."]



Despite Hamas's strong opposition to Trump's Gaza plan and the delayed delivery of the list of released individuals, which once raised concerns about a potential ceasefire collapse, there were no significant setbacks.



President Trump also seems to be aware of the opposition from various sectors, stating that he will not rush the Gaza plan and is adjusting the pace.



[Trump/U.S. President: "Virtually no investment whatsoever. It would bring stability to the area, and other can invest in it later on. But we're in no rush on it. But we’re in no rush on it. It’s absolutely no rush."]



In contrast, Israel has begun preparations to implement Trump's Gaza plan by drafting a plan for the relocation of Gaza residents.



It has been reported that they are reviewing the safety of five land routes connecting Gaza and Israel.



However, as criticism of the Gaza plan arose within the Israeli military, a gag order was issued.



This appears to be a measure to not allow opposition to the Gaza plan within the military.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



