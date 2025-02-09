Lee Nahyun wins gold by 0.004 seconds

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the women's 100m speed skating event at the Winter Asian Games in Harbin, China, 2005-born Lee Na-hyun won by a narrow margin of 0.004 seconds against world star Kim Min-seon.



Lee Na-hyun expressed that her "heart was racing" and shared her thoughts on the thrilling short-distance showdown.



Reporter Jeong Chung-hee has the story.



[Report]



As the starting gun went off, Lee Na-hyun began her full-speed sprint.



Her time was 10.50 seconds. Looking satisfied, Lee Na-hyun flashed a bright smile.



Next was the final heat featuring Kim Min-seon.



Kim Min-seon also put on a strong performance, recording the same time of 10.50 seconds as Lee Na-hyun.



After a photo finish down to the thousandth of a second, Lee Na-hyun clocked in at 10.501 seconds, while Kim Min-seon was at 10.505 seconds.



With a difference of just 0.004 seconds, Lee Na-hyun became the thrilling gold medalist.



[Lee Na-hyun: "It was more exciting to watch with my heart racing. I'm happy and thrilled to win the first-ever 100m."]



Following Lee Sang-hwa and Kim Min-seon las year, Lee Na-hyun is the third Korean to set the junior world record in the women's 500m. This time, by winning against Kim Min-seon, she proved that she has moved beyond being a promising athlete to become a star.



Lee Na-hyun will face Kim Min-seon again in her main event, the women's 500m.



In curling mixed doubles, Kim Kyung-ae and Seong Ji-hoon secured a silver medal after a close match against Japan.



The women's ice hockey team achieved their third consecutive victory.



In a tight contest against Taiwan, our team scored two goals in the third period, winning 3-2 by a single point.



The men's ice hockey team also dominated Thailand, achieving their fourth consecutive win.



They overwhelmed the weaker Thailand team, scoring 10 goals.



KBS Korea Broadcasting will broadcast major events, including short track, live on channels 1 and 2 tomorrow.



This is Jeong Chung-hee from KBS News.



