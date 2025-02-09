Gold medals in snow sports
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
In the midst of strong winds and snowstorms, the 2006-born snowboarder Lee Chae-won powerfully starts his third run in the slope style finals.
Let's pay attention to this moment.
He calmly succeeded in executing the dream trick of spinning 1,440 degrees, which consists of four rotations.
After finishing the subsequent tricks with composure, Lee Chae-won descends the slope, seemingly sensing the gold medal, and claps his hands.
Despite it not being his main event, he scored an overwhelming 90 points to clinch the gold medal.
Lee Seung-hoon, who competed in the ski halfpipe, also achieved a historic milestone by winning a gold medal, marking the first time in Korean freestyle skiing history that a gold medal has been secured, continuing the success in snow sports.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Gold medals in snow sports
-
- 입력 2025-02-09 01:11:10
- 수정2025-02-09 01:12:13
In the midst of strong winds and snowstorms, the 2006-born snowboarder Lee Chae-won powerfully starts his third run in the slope style finals.
Let's pay attention to this moment.
He calmly succeeded in executing the dream trick of spinning 1,440 degrees, which consists of four rotations.
After finishing the subsequent tricks with composure, Lee Chae-won descends the slope, seemingly sensing the gold medal, and claps his hands.
Despite it not being his main event, he scored an overwhelming 90 points to clinch the gold medal.
Lee Seung-hoon, who competed in the ski halfpipe, also achieved a historic milestone by winning a gold medal, marking the first time in Korean freestyle skiing history that a gold medal has been secured, continuing the success in snow sports.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.