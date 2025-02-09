Gold medals in snow sports

동영상 고정 취소

The emblematic South Korean snowboarder Lee Chae-won has won a gold medal with a stunning performance in slope style, which is not his main event.



In the midst of strong winds and snowstorms, the 2006-born snowboarder Lee Chae-won powerfully starts his third run in the slope style finals.



Let's pay attention to this moment.



He calmly succeeded in executing the dream trick of spinning 1,440 degrees, which consists of four rotations.



After finishing the subsequent tricks with composure, Lee Chae-won descends the slope, seemingly sensing the gold medal, and claps his hands.



Despite it not being his main event, he scored an overwhelming 90 points to clinch the gold medal.



Lee Seung-hoon, who competed in the ski halfpipe, also achieved a historic milestone by winning a gold medal, marking the first time in Korean freestyle skiing history that a gold medal has been secured, continuing the success in snow sports.



