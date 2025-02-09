Hyundai Capital back to winning
The men's professional volleyball powerhouse Hyundai Capital, which had its 16-game winning streak halted, has kicked off another winning streak.
Leo's powerful serves and Jeong Tae-jun's solid blocking combined defeated Korea Electric Power and start the countdown to the regular season championship.
Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.
[Report]
The match was essentially decided by Leo's formidable serve.
In the early part of the fourth set, Leo delivered three consecutive service aces.
This dampened the spirits of Korea Electric Power, who had gained momentum after winning the third set.
In the middle of the fourth set, it was Leo's strong serve that completely crushed Korea Electric Power's will to chase.
Following a precisely placed service ace, he scored consecutively with a powerful spike serve.
With Leo pouring in 29 points with his overwhelming offensive power, combined with Hyundai Capital's renowned solid blocking secured a 3-1 victory.
Although they lost to KB Insurance three days ago, which ended their 16-game winning streak, Hyundai Capital remained unshaken.
[Jeong Tae-jun/Hyundai Capital: "It turned out to be a more difficult match than we expected, which was a bit surprising, but I think we managed to win by sticking together as a team."]
Hyundai Capital has widened the gap to 19 points ahead of second-place Korean Air with 70 points, moving one step closer to the regular season championship.
This is KBS News Kim Ki-beom.
