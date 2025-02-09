SK follows coach's instructions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional basketball, how well are the coaches' tactical instructions followed?



The overtime match between the leading SK and the surprise team Jung Kwan Jang, both on winning streaks, was decided by the execution of tactical timeouts.



Reporter Jeong Hyun-sook reports.



[Report]



With 37.5 seconds remaining, JungKwanJang allowed a free throw to SK's Jameel Warney, tying the game.



After calling a timeout and pondering for a while, coach Kim Sang-sik conveyed detailed instructions and made this request.



[Kim Sang-sik/Jung Kwan Jang Coach: "Don't just stand still. Okay?"]



However, while Park Ji-hoon was dribbling, there were no players moving on the outside, and Jung Kwan Jang's attack failed, leading the game into overtime.



Unable to stop Jameel Warney in overtime, trailing 83 to 81, Jung Kwan Jang called another timeout with 43.8 seconds left.



Coach Kim Sang-sik again ordered them to move.



[Kim Sang-sik/Jung Kwan Jang Coach: "Don't just stand on the outside, move."]



Instead of a passing play, Burton carried out a solo drive, but they failed to score again.



On the other hand, with 11.9 seconds left and holding a two-point lead, the SK players moved like this.



[Jeon Hee-cheol/SK Coach: "If Sun-hyung comes and gets it, if they block it, turn around. Just go back."]



Following Coach Jeon Hee-cheol's instructions, they ultimately secured a thrilling victory.



SK has maintained its lead with a five-game winning streak.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hyun-sook.



