China's retaliatory tariffs

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the 9 o'clock news on a Sunday.

The time has come for China to announce its retaliatory tariffs against the United States.

It starts from midnight tomorrow.

So far, there has been no progress in negotiations between the two countries.

The U.S.-China trade war is at a critical juncture.

The first news is from reporter Kim Hyo-shin.

[Report]

[China's state-run CCTV report/Feb. 4: "Starting from February 10, we will impose tariffs on some U.S. imports."]

On the 4th, China decided on retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. but seemed to keep negotiations in mind by postponing the implementation date to the 10th, which is tomorrow.

However, there has been no progress during the time gained.

President Trump stated he would soon talk with President Xi Jinping.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "China. We'll be speaking to China probably over the next 24 hours."]

Then it seems it was difficult to come to an agreement, as he later retracted and said they would talk later.

[Feb. 5: "I will speak to him at the appropriate time. I'm in no rush. I'm in no rush."]

According to this, starting from midnight local time tomorrow, China will impose a 10% tariff on U.S. crude oil and agricultural machinery, and a 15% tariff on coal and natural gas.

Since February 4th, the U.S. has applied an additional 10% tariff on Chinese products.

This marks the opening of the second round of the U.S.-China trade war, and negotiations are expected to gain momentum.

However, China's negotiation cards have not yet been specifically determined, and there are interpretations that China is taking its time as the proportion of U.S. exports has decreased.

There are also observations that the U.S. is demanding more than China expected.

The tariffs targeting each other between the U.S. and China are now becoming a reality.

The extent of the domestic impact of each country will likely determine whether this trade war escalates or reaches a resolution.

Reporting from Beijing, this is KBS News Kim Hyo-shin.

