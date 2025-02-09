News 9

Tariff war impact on Vietnam?

입력 2025.02.09 (23:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Vietnam, which has seen significant trade surpluses with the United States like us, is on edge with concerns that it may become the next target in the tariff war.

If these concerns become a reality, our companies operating in Vietnam will inevitably face significant impacts.

This is reporter Jung Yoon-seop.

[Report]

Vietnam recorded a 7% economic growth rate last year, thanks to explosive exports to the United States.

The trade surplus with the U.S. alone reached $123.5 billion, making it the third largest after China and Mexico.

This is an increase of over 18% compared to a year ago.

This is why there are predictions that Vietnam could be the next target of the Trump-era tariff war.

Vietnam's stance is to lower tariffs on U.S. products and increase imports to seek a compromise.

They plan to purchase more Boeing aircraft and LNG natural gas. But the export-import structure, where they sell 1,000 won worth and buy back 100 won worth, makes it difficult to resolve the imbalance immediately.

[Vietnam VTV4 Broadcast: "He (Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh) also urged them to closely monitor global developments, especially emerging issues and policy adjustments by countries and major economies to respond with timely, flexible and effective policies."]

The problem lies with the South Korean companies that have operating in Vietnam.

Samsung Electronics accounts for 20% of Vietnam's total exports, and many South Korean companies contribute to exports to the U.S.

In particular, companies that import parts from China and export finished products are in a state of emergency.

[Ko Tae-yeon/President of the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam: "Companies that need to export to the U.S. are looking at this seriously. We need to assess the impact on each company as well...."]

However, the U.S. may view Vietnam as a base for producing low-cost goods instead of China, and trade negotiations could take place at an appropriate level.

So far, there has been no specific mention of Vietnam by President Trump.

Due to this uncertainty, anxiety is actually increasing.

This is Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Tariff war impact on Vietnam?
    • 입력 2025-02-09 23:25:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

Vietnam, which has seen significant trade surpluses with the United States like us, is on edge with concerns that it may become the next target in the tariff war.

If these concerns become a reality, our companies operating in Vietnam will inevitably face significant impacts.

This is reporter Jung Yoon-seop.

[Report]

Vietnam recorded a 7% economic growth rate last year, thanks to explosive exports to the United States.

The trade surplus with the U.S. alone reached $123.5 billion, making it the third largest after China and Mexico.

This is an increase of over 18% compared to a year ago.

This is why there are predictions that Vietnam could be the next target of the Trump-era tariff war.

Vietnam's stance is to lower tariffs on U.S. products and increase imports to seek a compromise.

They plan to purchase more Boeing aircraft and LNG natural gas. But the export-import structure, where they sell 1,000 won worth and buy back 100 won worth, makes it difficult to resolve the imbalance immediately.

[Vietnam VTV4 Broadcast: "He (Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh) also urged them to closely monitor global developments, especially emerging issues and policy adjustments by countries and major economies to respond with timely, flexible and effective policies."]

The problem lies with the South Korean companies that have operating in Vietnam.

Samsung Electronics accounts for 20% of Vietnam's total exports, and many South Korean companies contribute to exports to the U.S.

In particular, companies that import parts from China and export finished products are in a state of emergency.

[Ko Tae-yeon/President of the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam: "Companies that need to export to the U.S. are looking at this seriously. We need to assess the impact on each company as well...."]

However, the U.S. may view Vietnam as a base for producing low-cost goods instead of China, and trade negotiations could take place at an appropriate level.

So far, there has been no specific mention of Vietnam by President Trump.

Due to this uncertainty, anxiety is actually increasing.

This is Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.
정윤섭
정윤섭 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

중국, 오늘부터 대미 보복관세…퇴로 없는 무역전쟁

중국, 오늘부터 대미 보복관세…퇴로 없는 무역전쟁
대규모 대미흑자 베트남, 관세 표적될라…떨고 있는 한국 기업

대규모 대미흑자 베트남, 관세 표적될라…떨고 있는 한국 기업
어제 한강 첫 결빙, 평년보다 ‘한 달’ 늦었다

어제 한강 첫 결빙, 평년보다 ‘한 달’ 늦었다
최민정, 3관왕 등극…쇼트트랙 대표팀 금메달 6개로 목표 달성

최민정, 3관왕 등극…쇼트트랙 대표팀 금메달 6개로 목표 달성
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.