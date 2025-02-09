News 9

Han River officially “frozen”

[Anchor]

Next is the news about the cold weather.

Even though the beginning of spring has passed, the cold winter is still in full force.

For the first time this winter, the Han River has frozen over.

This is a month later than usual.

It is the second-latest freeze on record.

Shin Bang-sil, a meteorological expert, reports.

[Report]

The Han River, once flowing, is now covered with thick ice.

The frozen landscape resembles an ice skating rink.

This is where the freezing of the Han River is officially observed.

With nearly a week of temperatures around minus 10 degrees Celsius in Seoul, the Han River has frozen over.

The Korea Meteorological Administration determines the river to be frozen when the area 100 meters upstream from the second and fourth Han River Bridge piers is completely covered with ice.

Today (Feb. 9), the freezing of the Han River is a month later than usual, marking the second-latest record since observations began in 1906.

The reason for the delayed freezing of the Han River this winter is due to an unusual warm phenomenon.

Although a strong cold wave has arrived this month, the weather was relatively mild until last month.

There were only one or two short cold waves, and both December of last year and last month had temperatures above the average.

There were predictions that the river would not freeze this winter due to the milder weather, but it has frozen over late.

Tomorrow morning(Feb. 10), temperatures in Seoul will drop to minus 8 degrees Celsius, and most of the country will see temperatures around minus 10 degrees, but the long cold spell is coming to an end.

[Yoon Ik-sang/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "The cold air that has been lingering over the Korean Peninsula is gradually moving eastward, and starting Tuesday, temperatures will return to normal levels, easing the cold."]

From mid-next week, temperatures will be similar to or slightly higher than average years, and there are no significant cold spells expected for the time being.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.

