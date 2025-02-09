News 9

Various activities on frigid weekend

[Anchor]

Yes, even in this cold wave, people enjoyed their weekend, each in their own ways.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has captured the scenes of the sledding hill, which parents enjoyed more than the children, and the already spring-like atmosphere of the botanical garden.

[Report]

Bundled up in gloves and scarves, they quickly cross the white snowy field.

The waiting line for sledding is long, and smiles bloom on flushed faces.

[Lee Ji-hoo, Seo Jeong-eun, Lee Ji-yul, Lee Seung-won/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "We thought we would make good memories for the kids, but actually, the mom and I are having more fun than them. It's so much fun."]

At the ice fishing experience area, children are lost in fishing play, unaware of the passing time.

[Park Seol-lem, Kim Jin-ah/Jeju City: "I came here because I wanted to make a memory catching ice fish. My hands are cold and it hurts a bit, but it's fun, so it's okay."]

Spring has already arrived at the botanical garden.

People have taken off their thick coats. They feel the early spring energy as they look at the flowers blooming in the greenhouse.

["Wow, it's so pretty and colorful!"]

[Choi Min-geon, Choi Min-jun, Lee Hye-eun/Gwangjin-gu, Seoul: "The flowers are beautiful, and the big plants are fascinating. It feels like 'this is the beginning of spring'... I think it's nice that it feels like being in another country."]

They also take a photo filled with love.

[Son Jung-woo/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "It was so cold, so I was looking for a warm place and came here. I feel good looking at the plants with my son."]

It was a day spent waiting for the coming spring while enjoying the weekend in their own ways.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

