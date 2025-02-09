News 9

Impact of ‘air current stagnation’

[Anchor]

Yes, the cold wave these days is really severe.

The term Arctic cold wave is not just a saying.

In the past few days, the average temperature in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province has been lower than that of the Arctic.

What is the reason for this?

Meteorological expert Kim Se-hyun has analyzed it.

[Report]

The cold wave began with a cold wave warning issued for the central region on February 3rd.

During this period, the average temperature in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province dropped sharply to minus 19.2 degrees.

It was colder than the Arctic, which remained around minus 12 degrees.

Japan, our neighboring country, experienced record-breaking heavy snowfall.

On the 3rd and 4th, Hokkaido received more than 1 meter and 20 centimeters of snow in just half a day.

It was the strongest snowfall ever recorded in Japan.

This unusual weather affecting both Korea and Japan is due to a 'blocking' phenomenon that causes the northern hemisphere's air currents to stagnate.

Normally, air currents in the mid-latitudes flow from west to east, but when a blocking phenomenon occurs, they curve north and south.

The cold air from the Arctic that descended towards the Korean Peninsula brought a cold wave to our country, while the cold air that moved towards Japan met warm seawater, resulting in heavy snowfall in Japan.

On the other hand, in the Arctic, a low-pressure system developed in the North Atlantic moved in, bringing warm air.

[Kim Baek-min/Professor of Environmental Atmospheric Science at Pukyong National University: "Due to high sea temperatures, the remaining heat usually circulates northward. When storms (low-pressure systems) from the Atlantic enter the Arctic through routes like Greenland, Iceland, and the UK, a sudden Arctic high-temperature phenomenon of more than 20 degrees above normal occurs."]

The high-temperature phenomenon in the Arctic can also cause air current stagnation, leading to further unusual weather.

The Meteorological Administration stated that the temperature in our country is expected to return to normal levels around Tuesday, but there is still a possibility of another cold wave returning.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

