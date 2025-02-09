Sudden sinking of fishing vessel

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Early this morning (Feb. 9), a large fishing vessel sank in the distant sea off Yeosu, Jeollanam-do Province, resulting in 4 deaths and 5 missing persons.



It is presumed that the accident occurred very suddenly, to the extent that no distress signal was able to be sent.



Reporter Yang Chang-hee has the details.



[Report]



A life raft is precariously rocking on the rough waves.



Coast Guard rescue team members are struggling to pull up crew members who were unable to even put on life jackets.



["Get in, get in. One person rescued!"]



The report of the presumed sinking was received by the Coast Guard around 1:40 AM.



Five vessels were operating in a fleet, but one 139-ton fishing boat with 14 crew members suddenly disappeared from the radar.



The Coast Guard arrived at the accident site and rescued 8 people from the life raft and the sea.



Among them, it has been confirmed that 4, including the Korean captain, have died, and 4 have been transported to the hospital.



One person was also found in the hull, but was transported in a state of not breathing, and 5 are still missing.



The Coast Guard estimates that the sinking vessel went down without having a chance to send a distress signal.



[Seo Haeng-seok/Investigation Division Chief, Yeosu Coast Guard: "(Based on surviving crew's testimony) the ship suddenly shook violently and seemed to tilt to one side. Upon going up to the wheelhouse, the ship suddenly tilted to the left and capsized."]



The sunken vessel was discovered around 4 PM at a depth of 80 meters near the presumed accident site.



Currently, a large-scale maritime search is underway in the accident area, along with an internal investigation of the hull using unmanned detection equipment, but difficulties are being faced due to inclement weather.



[Lee Yong-ki/Coast Guard Search and Rescue Division Chief: "We plan to mobilize as many available forces as possible for nighttime searches, and we are also receiving cooperation from the Navy for illumination flares..."]



The Coast Guard reported that a wave warning was in effect at the time of the accident, but the rapid sinking of a vessel over 100 tons is considered an unusual situation, and they are investigating the cause.



This is KBS News, Yang Chang-hee.



