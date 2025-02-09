Noise complaint leads to murder

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A murder case, presumed to be caused by inter-floor noise conflicts, has occurred in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province.



In Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, a fire broke out in an apartment, forcing over a hundred residents to evacuate.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo brings us the weekend incident and accident news.



[Report]



A bright red flame is rising from the apartment window.



This morning (Feb. 9) around 7:30 AM, a fire broke out on the 8th floor of an apartment in Dongnae-myeon, Chuncheon.



The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, but over a hundred residents evacuated, and a woman in her 60s who inhaled smoke was taken to the hospital.



The front passenger side of the bus was so crushed that it was hard to recognize its shape.



Around 11:30 AM today, a city bus running near Hagye Station in Nowon-gu, Seoul, crashed into a street tree.



Seventeen passengers on the bus were injured.



The police are investigating the accident, suspecting that the bus driver was drowsy while driving.



Around the same time, a bus traveling on the Gyeongbu Expressway towards Seoul collided with a bus in front of it near the Seocho Interchange.



[Song Seung-geun/Witness to the accident: "The rear vehicle was heavily damaged on the right side, and the left window was shattered..."]



As a result of this accident, 14 people, including the driver and passengers, were injured.



Some lanes were closed for accident recovery, causing severe traffic congestion at one point.



The police believe that the bus in front made a sudden stop due to a vehicle cutting in, causing the following bus to be unable to slow down and resulted in the accident.



Around 1 PM today, a murder case between neighbors, presumed to be caused by inter-floor noise conflicts, occurred in a villa in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province.



[Villa resident/voice altered: "There had been thumping sounds before. When I went down to tell them to stop, they came up later and cursed, and it escalated to this..."]



A man in his 40s, arrested by the police, is suspected of killing a man in his 50s living below him after arguing about the noise.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!