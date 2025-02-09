Short track team takes 6 gold

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the news from the Winter Asian Games.



Korea's short track star Choi Min-jung has claimed first place in the women's 1000m, achieving a triple crown at the tournament.



The youngest member of the men's team, Jang Seong-woo, also won two gold medals, bringing the total to six gold medals for the short track team at this event.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.



[Report]



In the women's 1000m final, Choi Min-jung powered ahead from the start.



Although she briefly lost the lead to Kim Gil-lee, she quickly made a comeback and maintained her lead throughout the race.



Choi Min-jung finished first, setting a new tournament record with her relentless sprint, followed by Kim Gil-lee.



[Nam Hyun-jong/KBS Anchor: "Choi Min-jung's gold medal adds another gold to the medal count for South Korea!"]



Eight years ago in Sapporo, Choi Min-jung won two gold medals, and this time she announces her return as the queen with a triple crown.



[Choi Min-jung/Short Track National Team: "I gained a lot of confidence by achieving good results in this tournament, and I want to use this tournament as a stepping stone to achieve good results in Milan as well."]



Choi Min-jung aimed for a fourth gold in the women's relay, but the final runner, Kim Gil-lee, collided with a Chinese athlete and fell.



Kim Gil-lee was so apologetic that she could hardly conduct an interview.



[Kim Gil-lee/Short Track National Team: "I feel so sorry to my teammates who trusted me and relied on me...."]



In the men's 1000m, 2002-born Jang Seong-woo rose to the top after a fierce competition with Park Ji-won, shining a light on the future of Korean short track.



[Jang Seong-woo/Short Track National Team: "I think today's result can serve as a great motivation for me to grow even more."]



Our short track national team successfully concluded this tournament by achieving their goal of six gold medals.



This is Moon Young-kyu reporting from Harbin for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!