Short track team takes 6 gold
Now, let's take a look at the news from the Winter Asian Games.
Korea's short track star Choi Min-jung has claimed first place in the women's 1000m, achieving a triple crown at the tournament.
The youngest member of the men's team, Jang Seong-woo, also won two gold medals, bringing the total to six gold medals for the short track team at this event.
Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.
[Report]
In the women's 1000m final, Choi Min-jung powered ahead from the start.
Although she briefly lost the lead to Kim Gil-lee, she quickly made a comeback and maintained her lead throughout the race.
Choi Min-jung finished first, setting a new tournament record with her relentless sprint, followed by Kim Gil-lee.
[Nam Hyun-jong/KBS Anchor: "Choi Min-jung's gold medal adds another gold to the medal count for South Korea!"]
Eight years ago in Sapporo, Choi Min-jung won two gold medals, and this time she announces her return as the queen with a triple crown.
[Choi Min-jung/Short Track National Team: "I gained a lot of confidence by achieving good results in this tournament, and I want to use this tournament as a stepping stone to achieve good results in Milan as well."]
Choi Min-jung aimed for a fourth gold in the women's relay, but the final runner, Kim Gil-lee, collided with a Chinese athlete and fell.
Kim Gil-lee was so apologetic that she could hardly conduct an interview.
[Kim Gil-lee/Short Track National Team: "I feel so sorry to my teammates who trusted me and relied on me...."]
In the men's 1000m, 2002-born Jang Seong-woo rose to the top after a fierce competition with Park Ji-won, shining a light on the future of Korean short track.
[Jang Seong-woo/Short Track National Team: "I think today's result can serve as a great motivation for me to grow even more."]
Our short track national team successfully concluded this tournament by achieving their goal of six gold medals.
This is Moon Young-kyu reporting from Harbin for KBS News.
