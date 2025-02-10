Short track relay disqualification

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, in the men's short track relay, Lin Xiaojun, who naturalized to China, and our representative Park Ji-won engaged in fierce physical contact.



In the process, Park Ji-won was disqualified, leading to disappointment as he missed out on a medal.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



In the final of the men's 5,000m relay, with 2 laps remaining, a fierce battle for position unfolded between Lin Xiaojun, who naturalized to China, and Park Ji-won.



In the end, with half a lap to go, Lin Xiaojun fell, and Park Ji-won was also pushed out, finishing in second place.



However, after the match, a video review was conducted, and the referee suddenly declared a disqualification for Korea.



In slow motion, it was seen that the two were entangled, blocking each other with their hands and colliding with their shoulders. But the referee judged that Park Ji-won pushed Lin Xiaojun first.



[Jin Seon-yu/KBS Commentator: "At that level, didn't both athletes use their hands at the same time?"]



[Nam Hyun-jong/KBS Commentator: "It seems like they both did it together, but only we received the disqualification."]



Watching this, the eldest member of the team Lee Jung-soo even smiled wryly, showing how heated the pride battle between Korea and China was.



[Park Ji-won/Short Track National Team: "I think it's the referee's job to make the decision. I also believe that even the referee's judgment is part of the competition."]



Lin Xiaojun, who faced the Korean media for the first time at this event, revealed that he was motivated by his match against Park Ji-won.



[Lin Xiaojun/Short Track China National Team: "Seeing Ji-won continue to achieve good results, I also got a lot of motivation from Ji-won, thinking, 'Ah, I can do this.' We are competitors on the field, but outside, we are friends..."]



In the men's 500m final held yesterday (Feb. 8), Lin Xiaojun also won a gold medal by pushing Sun Long's butt, placing him at the center of controversy.



Lin Xiaojun, who naturalized to China after an unfortunate incident with Hwang Dae-heon in 2019, is making a comeback to the international stage, and the pride battle with Park Ji-won is expected to heat up even more in the future.



This is KBS News Kim Hwa-young.



